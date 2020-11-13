Why is Super Mario called Mario? He was born with another name and was not a plumber

It is difficult for there to be a person in the world, whether they are a video game lover or not, who does not know who Mario Bros is. He is one of the most famous video game characters in the world, who is present in many homes not only in video consoles, but also in the form of games on mobile devices and beyond the screens, in all kinds of merchandising objects, toys, sweets … and it even has its own theme park, whose opening has been delayed by the coronavirus.

Mario Bros started out as “Jumpman” and his profession was that of a carpenter

Mario is a name well known to everyone … but what many may not know is that when he was born, the character was not called that. We are going to tell you the story of why Mario is called Mario.

Its creator, the Japanese designer Shigeru Miyamoto received a request from Nintendo in 1976 to create a game for the US market featuring Popeye the Sailor, Olivia and Brutus. For this saga, Miyamoto created a game called “Jumpman”, where Popeye had to rescue Olivia from Brutus. However, shortly after, Nintendo loses the rights to use these cartoon characters.

Thus, in 1981 Miyamoto created another game for Nintendo called “Donkey Kong”, starring Mario, but then called “Jumpman”. The mission he had was similar to that of Popeye the Sailor, to rescue a princess (instead of Olivia) who was guarded by a huge gorilla.

In this game Mario was a carpenter. It was in 1983 when Mario manages to have his own arcade game and is already named as such. In his own video game he could jump and fight enemies, mushrooms and deadly turtles, but this time with a new profession: a plumber. In addition, a brother named «Luigi» appears, also a plumber.

After the success of these first steps of the character, Nintendo decided to launch in 1985 “Super Mario Bros” for the NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) video console, which sold up to 10 million games.

Okay, at first Mario Bros was not called Mario. Where does your name come from? Mario’s name comes from “Mario Segali” the manager responsible for Nintendo for the United States, with whom the character supposedly bore a great resemblance. Shigeru Miyamoto decided to name it in honor of the manager, who passed away in 2018 at 84 years of age.

The success and evolution of Mario even led him to star in a movie, “Super Mario Bros”, in 1993, played by actor Bob Hoskins. As if that were not enough, it even has a world day, which is celebrated every March 10.

