Why Paco Stanley became a trend on Twitter: how his tragic murder marked the childhood of many

A shooting outside a restaurant, a gunshot by the president of the fan club and the dull sound of “La Culebra” after being shot are some of the stories that recall the tragic deaths of characters such as Paco Stanley, Selena Quintanilla and Luis Donaldo Colosio.

This Monday, the users of Twitter brought to mind these three characters -primarily to Paco Stanley-, after a publication where they were asked what was the news they most remembered from their childhood.

“Without saying your age, what was the first shocking news you remember from your childhood?” Wrote @RudyCerda.

Next, we will tell you a little about these murders that were marked, not only in tweeters, but in the history of the country.

It was Monday June 7, 1999 and after finishing his morning show on TV Azteca, Stanley went to the restaurant “El charco de las Ranas” in Mexico City. He was accompanied by Mario Bezares, the reporter Jorge Gil and the aide Paola Durante.

After lunch, Stanley and Gil boarded the 97 Lincoln Navigator pickup and that would be the moment from which, many hypotheses of what happened would come out.

According to the official version, after getting into the car, Mario Bezares received a phone call and later went to the bathroom. For their part, Stanley and Jorge Gil waited inside the car, while Paola Durante had stayed at the restaurant table.

During that period of time, a man approached the vehicle and began shooting at Stanley. Jorge Gil received wounds in the leg, an insurance agent who was nearby died and his wife was injured, as well as the driver.

To date it is known that 36 rounds hit the car, three bullets They passed through the body of the driver and a fourth lodged in his skull. Which caused Stanley’s death.

After this murder, versions began to emerge about the cause of the attack. One of them was in the that the creator of “El Gallinazo” was linked to drug trafficking. Likewise, weeks later, Mario Bezares and the aide Paola Durante as the masterminds of the crime

Selena Quintanilla was succeeding in the musical field, when she began to become close friends with Yolanda Saldívar, who was president of her fan club and who later became not only the manager of the interpreter’s boutiques, but also her murderer.

In early March 1995, Selena fired Yolanda after learning that she had embezzled more than $ 60,000 in checks, but the woman did not give up keeping in touch with the singer, so she kept some financial records that “La Reina del Tex Mex” would need for her tax return.

Because of this, both women agreed to meet at a Corpus Christi, Texas motel at the end of that month.. But at the time of delivery, Quintanilla noticed that there were missing, so she returned to the compound on March 31, but Yolanda said she had been raped.

Given this, Selena took Saldívar to the hospital, but when it was learned that it had been a lie, the women argued and returned to the motel. There, in the middle of the discussion, Yolanda pulled out a gun and shot Selena in the right shoulder.

Selena tried to flee and managed to say in the lobby of the motel who had attacked her. However, despite being transferred to a hospital, the singer passed away.

Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta was a presidential candidate for the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) during the 1994 elections. In those years, this politician was seen as the one who could make a change in the country’s situation and, in addition, he was highly appreciated by the people.

According to the version given by the authorities, On March 23, 1994, Colosio went to Tijuana to offer a rally to more than 4 thousand people. The candidate made his way among the people and the song “La Culebra” sounded when suddenly he received two bullet wounds, one of them in the head.

The murderer was said to have been Mario Aburto, but doubts about the culprit continued for a long period of time and the existence of a state conspiracy was speculated.

After 27 years, journalists like Laura Sánchez Ley have investigated more about Colosio’s death and have found contradictions in the official version of events.

