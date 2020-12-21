Why some Facebook and Instagram functions are not available

- Advertisement -

When entering Facebook Messenger or Instagram messaging, you may have received a message indicating that some of the functions have been disabled. This is the case as of today because the new Directive on Privacy and Electronic Communications of the European Union (ePrivacy), which directly affects messaging and video calling services and the data that companies use to offer them.

Can’t create surveys with contacts or send certain types of files

This is why Facebook has had to make some changes to Facebook, Messenger and Instagram and adapt these services to comply with the new European regulations. Until they can adapt their messaging systems to the new order, Facebook has had to disconnect some of the functions.

As Facebook has recognized in a post published on its official blog, they have prevailed to comply with the legislation in the most used tools, such as sending messages or making video calls, and most of the functionalities are available. However, there are some others that have disappeared until they are able to adapt them to the new legislation. “We have taken this step to comply with the new regulations on courier services in Europe. We are working so that you can use them again ”, assures Facebook in its message.

European regulations prevent companies from can access the content of the messages, even if this is done in an aggregated and automated way, anonymously. This is why Facebook has deactivated, among other functions, that of surveys, since it requires the use of the content of the message to function.

Facebook ensures that the regulations are too strict and prevents the tools to proactively detect and stop illegal behavior in messages such as spam or bullying, since they are automated processes that search for words or behavior patterns by analyzing metadata in messages of the users. In this sense, it ensures that it is at the disposal of the European Union to find a way to guarantee both the privacy and the security of the users.

At the moment stickers cannot be sent in Instagram direct messages, personalized responses cannot be sent on Facebook Messenger and the sending of some types of files has been limited. All this until Facebook finds a way to comply with the new community regulations.

