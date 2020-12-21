Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksFacebook

Why some Facebook and Instagram functions are not available

By Brian Adam
0
0
Facebook Logo.jpg
Facebook Logo.jpg

Must Read

Apps

Why some Facebook and Instagram functions are not available

Brian Adam - 0
When entering Facebook Messenger or Instagram messaging, you may have received a message indicating that some of the functions have been disabled. This...
Read more
Android

The cameras of the OnePlus 9 are exposed in the latest leak

Brian Adam - 0
After the launch of its latest series of mobile phones or, rather, its latest solo mobile phone, the OnePlus 8T, the eastern...
Read more
Apps

This will be the new account verification on Twitter

Brian Adam - 0
Twitter announced a couple of weeks ago that its account verification system would return in 2021, after more than three years stopped because -...
Read more
Apps

Google and Santa Claus join forces in Santa Tracker: mini-games, selfies and much more, this year without an application

Brian Adam - 0
Santa Tracker (Follow Santa Claus) has become almost one more Christmas tradition, so Google has not resisted renew its huge collection of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

When entering Facebook Messenger or Instagram messaging, you may have received a message indicating that some of the functions have been disabled. This is the case as of today because the new Directive on Privacy and Electronic Communications of the European Union (ePrivacy), which directly affects messaging and video calling services and the data that companies use to offer them.

Can’t create surveys with contacts or send certain types of files

This is why Facebook has had to make some changes to Facebook, Messenger and Instagram and adapt these services to comply with the new European regulations. Until they can adapt their messaging systems to the new order, Facebook has had to disconnect some of the functions.

As Facebook has recognized in a post published on its official blog, they have prevailed to comply with the legislation in the most used tools, such as sending messages or making video calls, and most of the functionalities are available. However, there are some others that have disappeared until they are able to adapt them to the new legislation. “We have taken this step to comply with the new regulations on courier services in Europe. We are working so that you can use them again ”, assures Facebook in its message.

European regulations prevent companies from can access the content of the messages, even if this is done in an aggregated and automated way, anonymously. This is why Facebook has deactivated, among other functions, that of surveys, since it requires the use of the content of the message to function.

Facebook ensures that the regulations are too strict and prevents the tools to proactively detect and stop illegal behavior in messages such as spam or bullying, since they are automated processes that search for words or behavior patterns by analyzing metadata in messages of the users. In this sense, it ensures that it is at the disposal of the European Union to find a way to guarantee both the privacy and the security of the users.

At the moment stickers cannot be sent in Instagram direct messages, personalized responses cannot be sent on Facebook Messenger and the sending of some types of files has been limited. All this until Facebook finds a way to comply with the new community regulations.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Android

The cameras of the OnePlus 9 are exposed in the latest leak

Brian Adam - 0
After the launch of its latest series of mobile phones or, rather, its latest solo mobile phone, the OnePlus 8T, the eastern...
Read more
Apps

This will be the new account verification on Twitter

Brian Adam - 0
Twitter announced a couple of weeks ago that its account verification system would return in 2021, after more than three years stopped because -...
Read more
Apps

Google and Santa Claus join forces in Santa Tracker: mini-games, selfies and much more, this year without an application

Brian Adam - 0
Santa Tracker (Follow Santa Claus) has become almost one more Christmas tradition, so Google has not resisted renew its huge collection of...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©