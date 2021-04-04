Why Tinder now shows people from all over the world

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

If you are a Tinder user, you will have seen that from today the most downloaded application to flirt and meet people in the world has begun to show you users from all parts of the planet. You may not have realized it, but that ‘crush’ with which you have been talking so much in the last hours is located thousands of kilometers from you.

Tinder ignores users’ settings regarding the distance of the profiles they want to be shown to them

This is because Tinder has activated one of the functionalities that most annoy the users of the application: Tinder Passport. What this functionality does is “skip” any configuration that you have indicated in your profile and show you people who may be located up to 10,000 kilometers away. It does not matter that you have indicated in your profile that you only want to be shown people up to a maximum of 50 kilometers away, the Tinder algorithm does not care and it will show you all kinds of users, wherever they live.

Tinder has noted that Tinder Passport it will be activated throughout the month of April. It is a “paid” functionality, but the application to meet people has decided to make it free for a month. Normally, anyone who wants to use it – and pay for it – but filling the app with profiles that you will never meet – and more so in times of pandemic – annoys many users who would rather not be shown and make their experience in the app is more negative.

Why does Tinder activate this feature then? Although the company disguises it as a measure “so that users can have more matches”, the reality is that it is not like that, since they are matches with which you will never be able to stay or it is very difficult. Tinder thus becomes an app that shows you profiles in which, by distance, you are not interested.

What happens is that, when activating Tinder Passport, the application registers much more activity. Users spend more time saying “no” to others, and among the profiles that are shown to them, more advertising is included, which means more income.

Tinder already activated Passport in April 2020, and at that time, with most of the population confined to their homes, it could make some sense to chat with others so as not to get bored, even resort to video calls. Many even connected with others without knowing that they were thousands of kilometers away and, according to data from Tinder, there were 1.4 billion matches, and even in one day 55 million connections were exceeded.

What Tinder doesn’t clarify is how many of those connections were instantly undone following when users realized that thousands of kilometers separated them and that it was practically impossible for them to meet …

.