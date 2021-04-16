Why Twitch users have lost millions of followers

- Advertisement -

The Twitch platform has discovered 7.5 million “bot” accounts that do not correspond to real users and that inflated the statistics of some streamers, and has proceeded expeditiously by deleting them.

A “bot” account does not belong to a real user and can be used to increase tracking statistics.

As a precautionary measure and in order not to alarm users, Twitch is advising them that a significant decrease in the number of followers may be experienced due to the disappearance of those 7.5 million “bot” accounts that have been detected. Their activity was focused on becoming followers and automatically triggering content viewings, increasing the statistics artificially and without real people behind them.

The importance for a Twitch account of having a high number of followers and / or video views lies in the fact that based on these data, the social network increases the chances of exposure, therefore the greater the relevance of an account by number of followers. and viewings more visibility is generated so that other users of the platform can discover said account, follow it and play its videos, thus entering a virtuous circle of increasing popularity.

This massive deletion of “bot” accounts has resulted in popular streamers losing millions of followers. This is the case of xQc (the fifth most popular user on Twitch) which has lost 2.2 million followers, thus going from its previous 8.1 million to the current 5.9 million followers. Others, like Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris, have lost even more, a total of 2.8 million, which means they have lost 45% of his followers.

Additionally, the social network Twitch has announced that it will take legal action against those who have practiced the sale of “bot” accounts with the aim of increasing followers artificially, but at the same time they reassure their users by stating that they do not intend to punish users of the social network, whom they consider the victims of “bot attacks”, a problem that also occurs on other social networks such as TikTok.

