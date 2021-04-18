Why we might see the first iMac M1 next week

- Advertisement -

Trusted insider Mark Gurman says that the all-in-one desktop computer, iMac 2021, could be the next to get the M1 processor. The announcement could be only a few days away.

And that is just the beginning. There is much more evidence that a Updated iMac will launch at the event on April 20.

There is a lot of evidence that an iMac 2021 with an M1 processor is coming out

In a recent interview on what could be announced for the April event, Gurman, who writes for Bloomberg, included on your list “new iMac desktops with custom Apple chips. “

However, before that, the mention of the numbers iMac21.1 and iMac 21.2 models appeared in the beta version of macOS Big Sur 11.3. (Those are not screen sizes.) They do not correspond to any that currently exist.

Another point is that back in October 2020, the Eurasian Economic Commission published a list of model numbers for unreleased desktop computers with macOS Big Sur. None of these have come to light as of yet. It is widely assumed that they will work with the M1 as Apple moves away from Intel processors.

Of course, the last two data do not point to a launch on April 20, but the Apple Store online. “Current iMac model supplies are are running out. Order the basic 21.5-inch model and it won’t be delivered for almost two weeks. “ That’s after the April 20 event, perhaps giving buyers a chance to switch to an M1 model before delivery, and the option to configure any 21.5-inch model with a 512GB drive recently disappeared.

Furthermore, an unconfirmed report from March indicated that Apple slowed production of the 21.5-inch iMac ahead of a long-awaited update to the Apple M1.

An iMac with Apple M1 will finally arrive

As Gurman pointed out, the distinguishing feature of the new all-in-one is apparently the processor. Apple released the first computers with their initial M-series chip in Fall 2020. These offer significant speed advantages over their Intel-based predecessors.

But iMac it is a bigger challenge. Older versions of this desktop with high-end Intel processors offer better performance than the version of the M1 used in the first Mac round.

Apple will have to release a faster version of the M1, keep Intel’s versions in line, or offer customers slower Macs. That is why it has been speculated that the iMac 2021 it will have an improved M1X chip.

Redesigned? Maybe

Changes can also be cosmetic. Gurman said in January 2021 that iMac is about to get the dramatic redesign that so many people expected. Supposedly it will look like Apple Pro Display XDR, which has very thin bezels. There will be two versions to replace the current 21.5 and 27-inch iMacs.

If so, it will probably make a lot of people happy. Apple hasn’t redesigned the iMac since 2012, leaving even the 2020 model with large-screen bezels.