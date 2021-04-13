web
Wiko Power U10: almost 7 inches of screen and the promise of exceeding three days of autonomy

Wiko Power U10: almost 7 inches of screen and the promise of exceeding three days of autonomy
wiko power u10: almost 7 inches of screen and the

Wiko Power U10: almost 7 inches of screen and the promise of exceeding three days of autonomy

Currently, the manufacturer Wiko has a wide catalog of phones that are characterized by modest hardware, large batteries that promise a long autonomy and, in most cases, the experience of Android One. In that catalog, we find, for example, the View family, which is now in its fifth generation, or the “Y” range, in which you recently welcomed the Wiko Y62.

Now, Wiko has announced a new line of phones called Power U, which fulfills all the aforementioned premises, but emphasizes battery life. This new family debuts with three models, U30, U20 and U10, and all of them promise more than 3 days of autonomy. We are going to stop at the Wiko Power U10 to know all its features.

Wiko Power U10 datasheet

WIKO POWER U10

SCREEN

6.82 inch IPS LCD

HD + resolution (1640 x 720 pixels)

PROCESSOR

Helio A25

RAM

2 GB

STORAGE

32 GB + MicroSD up to 256 GB

SOFTWARE

Android 11 (Go Edition)

REAR CAMERA

13 MP with flash

FRONTAL CAMERA

5 MP

DRUMS

5,000 mAh

CONNECTIVITY

Dual SIM, 4G / LTE, WiFi n, Bluetooth 4.2, MicroUSB, 3.5 mm jack

OTHERS

Face recognition, Google Assistant button

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

173.8 x 78.6 x 9.45 mm

206 g

PRICE

Determined

Big screen and big battery

Wiko Power U10 02

The first thing that catches the attention of the Wiko Power u10 is its Huge 6.82-inch IPS LCD screen. This panel has HD + resolution (1640 x 720 pixels) and a discreet notch to house the front camera (5 megapixels).

Inside, we have the Helio A25 processor from MediaTek, a 1.8 GHz eight-core chipset that is accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage expandable with a microSD card of up to 256 GB. It also has the Android 11 (Go Edition) operating system and a large 5,000 mAh battery that, according to Wiko, exceeds 28 days in stand-by and 3 days with normal use.

Wiko Power U10 04

It also mounts a rear camera with a single 13 megapixel sensor, 1080p video recording at 30fps, night mode, AF and flash. The rest of the important specifications are completed with a dedicated button to activate the Google Assistant, the support for two nanoSIM cards and the facial recognition system.

Price and availability of the Wiko Power U10

Wiko Power U10

The company has confirmed that its new Wiko Power U10 will be available in the next few weeks, but will communicate its price and exact launch date later. What we do know is that it will be sold in two different colors (Carbone Blue and Turquoise) and in a single configuration with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of expandable internal storage.

It should also be noted that, like all the models of the new Power U family, the Wiko Power U10 will be distributed in an ecological packaging with recycled kraft cardboard and a biodegradable bag.

More information | Wiko

