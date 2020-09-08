MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews

Wiko View5 and Wiko View5 Plus, great autonomy and screen below 200 euros

By Brian Adam
The French manufacturer Wiko renews its catalog of smartphones with two new models from its most iconic series: The Wiko View5 and Wiko View5 Plus arrive, mobile content in price and also in specifications. All without losing autonomy, attractive design or large screen.

We are at the beginning of September, a good time for the returns. To school, to work and to mobile presentations, which is just preparing the final stretch of the year with its respective Christmas rush. And Wiko has also decided to renew its catalog with the new Wiko View5 and Wiko View5 Plus, two economic models that make great autonomy and the economy their main exponents. They are not the only ones.

Wiko View5 and Wiko View5 Plus data sheet

Wiko View5Wiko View5 Plus
screen6.55-inch IPS LCD with HD + resolution
267 DPI		6.55-inch IPS LCD with HD + resolution
267 DPI
ProcessorMediatek 6762D A25
PowerVR GE8320 GPU		MediaTek MT6765
IMG GE8320
Versions64 / 3GB
Micro SD		128 / 4GB
Micro SD
Rear cameras48 megapixels (main)
3 megapixels (120º wide angle)
2 megapixels (depth)
5 megapixels (macro)		48 megapixels (main)
5 megapixels (120º wide angle)
2 megapixels (depth)
5 megapixels (macro)
Frontal camera8 megapixels8 megapixels
Battery5,000 mAh5,000 mAh
Dimensions and weight165.95 x 76.84 x 9.3 mm
201 grams		165.95 x 76.84 x 9.3 mm
201 grams
OthersDual SIM
Android 10
Headphone jack
Rear fingerprint reader
Micro USB
FM Radio		Dual SIM
Android 10
Headphone jack
Rear fingerprint reader
Micro USB
FM Radio
Price179.90 euros199.90 euros

Wiko aims at 48 megapixels while maintaining 5,000 mAh battery

Wiko View5 Plus Left, Wiko View5; right, Wiko View5 Plus

After the View4 at the beginning of the year, the brand has developed the family keeping much of the hardware untouched while some key details evolve, such as the main sensor and the number of cameras. The new Wiko View5 and Wiko View5 Plus mount a 48 megapixel sensor which is accompanied by a 3 megapixel wide angle, 5 megapixel macro camera and a fourth 2 megapixel camera intended for depth tasks. It is surprising that the macro is more important on paper than the macro mode, although the results will have to be judged in practice.

The screen of the Wiko View5 and Wiko View5 Plus remains at 6.55 inches with an HD + resolution and IPS LCD technology for the panel. At this point, the use of the front stands out since Wiko has taken the opportunity to include an 8 megapixel front camera under a hole, right in the upper left corner.

Wiko View5 Plus

MediaTek processor somewhat fair for both models, up to 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage (Wiko View5 Plus), micro USB on both phones with 3.5 mm jack and a battery that seems large for the specifications contained in mobile phones: 5,000 mAh. Wiko specifies that two charges can be enough to last a week of use.

The two phones are updated to Android 10, include a very light layer, a ‘stock’ aspect and without being characterized by abusing the pre-installed ‘bloatware’.

Price and availability of the Wiko View5 and Wiko View5 Plus

Both mobiles are official and will arrive in Spain. Specifically, the distribution date is next September 10. They will do it at the following prices:

  • Wiko View5 3/64 GB: 179.90 euros.
  • Wiko View5 Plus 4/128 GB: 199.90 euros.

