Wiko View5 and Wiko View5 Plus, great autonomy and screen below 200 euros

The French manufacturer Wiko renews its catalog of smartphones with two new models from its most iconic series: The Wiko View5 and Wiko View5 Plus arrive, mobile content in price and also in specifications. All without losing autonomy, attractive design or large screen.

We are at the beginning of September, a good time for the returns. To school, to work and to mobile presentations, which is just preparing the final stretch of the year with its respective Christmas rush. And Wiko has also decided to renew its catalog with the new Wiko View5 and Wiko View5 Plus, two economic models that make great autonomy and the economy their main exponents. They are not the only ones.

Wiko View5 and Wiko View5 Plus data sheet

Wiko View5 Wiko View5 Plus screen 6.55-inch IPS LCD with HD + resolution

267 DPI 6.55-inch IPS LCD with HD + resolution

267 DPI Processor Mediatek 6762D A25

PowerVR GE8320 GPU MediaTek MT6765

IMG GE8320 Versions 64 / 3GB

Micro SD 128 / 4GB

Micro SD Rear cameras 48 megapixels (main)

3 megapixels (120º wide angle)

2 megapixels (depth)

5 megapixels (macro) 48 megapixels (main)

5 megapixels (120º wide angle)

2 megapixels (depth)

5 megapixels (macro) Frontal camera 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Battery 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Dimensions and weight 165.95 x 76.84 x 9.3 mm

201 grams 165.95 x 76.84 x 9.3 mm

201 grams Others Dual SIM

Android 10

Headphone jack

Rear fingerprint reader

Micro USB

FM Radio Dual SIM

Android 10

Headphone jack

Rear fingerprint reader

Micro USB

FM Radio Price 179.90 euros 199.90 euros

Wiko aims at 48 megapixels while maintaining 5,000 mAh battery

Left, Wiko View5; right, Wiko View5 Plus Left, Wiko View5; right, Wiko View5 Plus

After the View4 at the beginning of the year, the brand has developed the family keeping much of the hardware untouched while some key details evolve, such as the main sensor and the number of cameras. The new Wiko View5 and Wiko View5 Plus mount a 48 megapixel sensor which is accompanied by a 3 megapixel wide angle, 5 megapixel macro camera and a fourth 2 megapixel camera intended for depth tasks. It is surprising that the macro is more important on paper than the macro mode, although the results will have to be judged in practice.

The screen of the Wiko View5 and Wiko View5 Plus remains at 6.55 inches with an HD + resolution and IPS LCD technology for the panel. At this point, the use of the front stands out since Wiko has taken the opportunity to include an 8 megapixel front camera under a hole, right in the upper left corner.

MediaTek processor somewhat fair for both models, up to 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage (Wiko View5 Plus), micro USB on both phones with 3.5 mm jack and a battery that seems large for the specifications contained in mobile phones: 5,000 mAh. Wiko specifies that two charges can be enough to last a week of use.

The two phones are updated to Android 10, include a very light layer, a ‘stock’ aspect and without being characterized by abusing the pre-installed ‘bloatware’.

Price and availability of the Wiko View5 and Wiko View5 Plus

Both mobiles are official and will arrive in Spain. Specifically, the distribution date is next September 10. They will do it at the following prices: