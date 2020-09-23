MobileAndroidTech News

Wiko Y61: Android Go, 3,000 mAh battery and 6-inch screen for less than 100 euros

By Brian Adam
Once the View family of terminals corresponding to the mid-range of Wiko has been renewed, it is now the turn of its most economical line, the Y series. A few days ago, we met the new Wiko Y81 and today the company has officially announced the Wiko Y61.

This model, which comes to succeed last year’s Wiko Y60, lands on the market with basic features, but with major improvements over its predecessor. Among them, a larger screen, a 3,000 mAh battery and a rear camera that raises its resolution to 8 megapixels.

Wiko Y61 datasheet

WIKO Y61

SCREEN

5.99 inch IPS LCD

Resolution FWVGA + (960 x 480 pixels)

PROCESSOR

Helio A22

RAM

1 GB

STORAGE

16 GB + MicroSD up to 256 GB

SOFTWARE

Android 10 (Go Edition)

REAR CAMERA

8 MP

FRONTAL CAMERA

5 MP

BATTERY

3,000 mAh

CONNECTIVITY

4G / LTE, Dual SIM, WiFi n, Bluetooth 4.2, micro USB, 3.5 mm jack

OTHERS

FM radio, face unlock, Google Assistant button

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

161.3 x 78.14 x 9 mm

190 g

PRICE

84.90 euros

Android Go with restrained features

Wiko Y61 02

In addition to a 5.99 inch IPS screen With an 18: 9 aspect ratio and FWVGA + resolution (960 x 480 pixels), the new Wiko Y61 has a 1.8 GHz Quad-Core processor from Mediatek, specifically the Helio A22. To this are added 1 GB of RAM, 16 GB of internal storage expandable with a microSD card and the Android 10 Go Edition operating system.

In the photographic section, it has a 5 megapixel front camera with facial recognition and a 8 megapixel rear camera with 1080p video recording, Bokeh mode, beauty mode and flash. To power, it includes a 3,000 mAh battery.

Otherwise, has an Easy Mode for intuitive and easy access to the most used apps and main contacts, Dual SIM function, a dedicated button to activate the Google Assistant and FM radio:

Versions and price of the Wiko Y61

Wiko Y61

The new Wiko model will be available from September 29 at a price of 84.90 euros With a tempered glass protector and a flexible case. In Spain, it will be sold in Deep Gray (gray), but in other markets it is possible to find it in Gold (gold) or Deep Green (green).

More information | Wiko

