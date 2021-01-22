Tech News

Will Apple bring back the SD card reader to the 2021 MacBook Pro?

By Brian Adam
0
0
Will Apple bring back the SD card reader to the 2021 MacBook Pro?
Will Apple Bring Back The Sd Card Reader To The

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Will Apple bring back the SD card reader to the 2021 MacBook Pro?

Apple would have several innovations in store for its range of laptops expected for 2021, from MacBook Air with MagSafe and new design to MacBook Pro on which, according to a recent report published by Bloomberg, the Apple could bring back after several years slot for reading the SD card.

In fact, in the MacBook Pro series this function has been missing since 2016 after the redesign of the laptop in favor of four universal USB-C ports. Because of this choice, many professionals in the field of photography and videomakers have been forced to buy third-party accessories to obtain the same functionality. Now, however, they could finally say goodbye to these tools thanks to the next models expected for 2021.

Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo confirmed these reports, stating that the new laptops would offer additional ports, but the one published by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman marks the first specific confirmation of the SD card slot. Among the other innovations expected by faithful Apple users, the most important is the new ARM chip from the Cupertino giant, probably more powerful than the already highly appreciated M1. However, since these are mere market indiscretions, right now we recommend all readers to take them cum grain salis.

Speaking of the MacBook Pro, Apple announced in January that the repair program for 13-inch models with display backlight problems has arrived outside the United States and will always be completely free.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Facebook

Así puedes convertir un mensaje de voz en texto en Telegram

Brian Adam - 0
¿ Has descargado Telegram? La app de origen britanico emirati ha crecido durante los últimos días luego de que WhatsApp provocara un “éxodo” tras...
Read more
Tech News

The largest computer simulation in the history of astrophysics

Brian Adam - 0
To understand the physics underlying the formation of stars, the largest numerical simulation ever regarding the description of astrophysical turbulence was performed.The stars exist...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Is it a shoe, a graphics card? No it’s a computer

Brian Adam - 0
Those who like to have a good PC will know of the many alternatives they have to customize all its components. Especially...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©