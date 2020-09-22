Will Biden be able to deny the Yellow Man the Boyne?

Check out the news providers in America and it’s hard to believe that the journalists are reporting on the same country

Have pity on the poor voters of the United States. There are less than 50 days left before the big day and every aspect of the country ‘s public, cultural, spiritual, social and sporting life is stuck and steeped in the swamp of politics.

I’m listening to a podcast from the States about comics. The speaker is outspoken about the poor quality of DC and Marvel comics. He believes that the decline of the heroes is related to the evil that writers felt with Trump ‘s victory four years ago; they used the characters in their care to promote their own politics. What he wants is not politics but good stories.

Suddenly, unexpectedly, instead of intervening between the talk of Spider-Man and Superman, he mentions that the day with Trump will be on the arrival of November. “Americans don’t like riots,” he says, commenting on the violence that took place in a number of cities, cities that were politically controlled by Democrats. Trump condemned the riots with his tweets – LAW AND ORDER – or capitals are more effective than small ones. Barely, reluctantly and slowly, Biden condemned the same troubles.

With one eye on the Boston Celtics in the NBA, I read a game news report. Many of the commentators at the bottom of the article point out slogans affixed to players’ jerseys, a topic related to BLM. They are not happy. Other commentators take them out for not being happy. There is little discussion of basketball itself.

Check out the news providers. It is hard to believe that the journalists are reporting on the same country. Take a look at CNN, MSNBC or The New York Times and you would think that the States were a fascist country. Focus your eyes on their opponents on the other bank – Fox News, The Daily Wire, The Rubin Report – and you’d think the whole country was in flames.

Major media outlets are major media outlets, according to one group; Online commentators, according to others, are right-wing racists. Trump is Hitler, one gang says, and Joe Biden is Joe Stalin, the other gang says.

Trump in Hitler? The man who has appeared on the screens of the world for years and all “You’re fired!” absurd out of his mouth? That Trump? That man who was the subject of much ridicule, a man who was often interviewed in detail on television, the strange man of money? That man? Is it Hitler now? It is good that he has hidden these qualities for years while building golf courses and skyscrapers.

(To the extent of his reputation as a builder, he failed to build that wall between the States and Mexico, which is a source of satisfaction to his critics and a source of grievance to his proponents.)

Well, that’s good. Getting rid of Hitler should not be difficult. But what is the Esenhower that the Democrats recruited to address Adolf. (Yes, I know Ike was a Republican.) This is Joe Biden, a professional politician who shows the greatest triumph of professional politicians; they live from age to age, accumulating money. To the extent that Biden had an era, everyone thought she had ended the Obama presidency. Who would have thought he would be competing for the presidency against men who are a little younger than him?

Moreover, it is clear to the blind that old age is approaching Biden and ruthlessly approaching him. If Trump were to point out such a distraction that Biden would stumble upon at times, the big media wouldn’t let him. One of those awkward expressions finally fell out of Biden ‘s mouth; he spoke on “Harris / Biden administration”. He gave priority to his political companion, the candidate for the vice presidency of the States, Kamala Harris, a woman who fiercely attacked Biden a day in the life while competing for the blessing of the party.

Biden then committed a deadly sin; he was his party’s choice for the White House, the team captain; the co-candidate is not as important. That awkward talk gave his critics another chance to attack him further: if he won, would he spend four years in the White House?

However, it is the choice of the Democrats; the hero who will stand the ford. Will Biden be able to deny the Yellow Man the Boyne?

Lily, it was clear oh, it was clear oh, we had the day…