Will Galaxy Note 20 be the first smartphone in the world with UWP technology?

By Brian Adam
Will Galaxy Note 20 be the first smartphone in the world with UWP technology?
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Will Galaxy Note 20 be the first smartphone in the world with UWP technology?

There are two days left for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, where the South Korean company will show us the highly anticipated series of Galaxy Note 20 smartphones. Although so little is missing, the tipster does not stop releasing preview information on new functions such as the UWP technology, a much faster alternative to NFC.

This data was disclosed exclusively by SaudiAndroid via Twitter, according to which Galaxy Note 20 will be the world’s first smartphone with UWP technology, or Ultra-wideband technology. It is defined by experts as the alternative that will compete with Near Field Communication ensuring much higher speeds in file transfer.

It is not clear how it will work and what will make data sharing so fast: according to Gizchina it could be a particular use of Wi-Fi networks, but this would make using UWP possible only when connected to the same network.

It has not been said if this technology will be presented at Unpacked, but being an interesting novelty in the entire smartphone market, curiosity is not lacking and Samsung could just decide to reveal it to the world during the event.

Recently other information related to the Galaxy Note 20 has also been leaked online: among these there are the first benchmarks of the SoC Exynos 990 supplied to the entire series (but only in models sold outside China and the USA) and also some details on possible European prices.

