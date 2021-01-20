Will Honor return to producing smartphones with Google services in the future?

- Advertisement -

Honor is already working on the first range of post-separation smartphones from Huawei, especially on the Honor V40 5G model which has seen its launch postponed, but there could be big news in the future: the company could in fact be able to obtain the permissions again. for use Google services in upcoming phones.

The report by Kommersant, a Russian newspaper with a good reputation, allegedly obtained important information from an insider regarding the future of Honor smartphones following the split from the Shenzhen giant: following the latter, in fact, Huawei will grant the presence of AppGallery and Huawei Mobile Services only on devices already launched on the market, while for future ones it will not guarantee access.

Honor V40 will be among those developed and produced still under the protective wing of Huawei, but the future would still be uncertain. According to insiders and Kommersant, therefore, the most popular option will be to contact Google again and obtain access to its Mobile Services for Honor X11 and Honor 40 models. Given that Honor recently entered into an agreement with Microsoft for the use of Windows 10 globally in the computers of the Chinese company – whose MagicBook Pro 2021 model was recently announced -, a negotiation with the Mountain View company is not is to be excluded.

Meanwhile, Honor is also thinking about the world of home automation, since it should soon expand the range of IoT products and not just dedicated to the Smart Home. Also, if you want to know more about Honor laptops, we redirect you to the MagicBook Pro review.