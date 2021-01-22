Will iPhone 13 have a smaller notch and a larger camera module?

- Advertisement -

We keep talking about the next one iPhone 13 flagship smartphone range offered by Apple: after the alleged confirmation of the 120Hz LTPO OLED display by Samsung Display, there are now rumors of further news regarding the notch and the size of the sensors of the rear camera compartment in the Pro models.

To spread these rumors online was the Taiwanese site DigiTimes, also taken up by Macrumors, according to which “The Face ID system of the next generation iPhones will see some design changes: the notch at the top of the screen will be reduced and the wide-angle lens updated from 5P to 6P. The new design will integrate Rx, Tx and flood illuminator in the same module, similar to that of a LiDAR scanner in the rear camera module “.

However, it is not the first time that we have heard of a smaller notch: Both the Japanese site Mac Otakara and the renowned tipster Ice Universe have picked up on this rumor, citing sources within the Chinese supply chain who say the same thing.

The Face ID camera module will probably be provided by Foxconn and LG Innotek, the front sensor will be provided by O-Film, while iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max should come on the market with a larger CMOS sensor to improve the resolution of the images taken, along with sensors manufactured by Sony. Although DigiTimes has long continued to provide interesting details and rumors about the devices coming to the market, the advice is to treat this information. cum grain salis.

Other rumors give a possible name change for iPhone 13, which could be called iPhone 12S and also have Touch ID included absent from the latest top-of-the-range iPhone 12 series.