Will iPhone and iPad clean themselves in the future? Here are the latest Apple patents

Two new patents registered by Apple in the US Patent & Trademark Office show an unprecedented technology that could in the future allow iPhone and Apple Watch to clean themselves by ozone oxidation, a process that would remove any organic contamination from the surface of the Apple devices.

In a period like this, where washing your hands has become particularly essential, remembering to clean your smartphones, smartwatches, tablets and laptops is another thing not to forget. To help less attentive or forgetful people, Apple has thought of a new technology and has already patented it.

One of these patents shows a mini area of ​​ozone used to remove “unwanted organic compounds” from inside a device, in this case Apple Watch and iPhone. The other patent instead suggests the use of a UV light to perform the same function. These two methods are already used by many cleaning devices, so it would not be difficult to integrate it with smartphones and smartwatches.

However, remember that patents do not always become reality, they are usually registered only to maintain the exclusive rights of the project. Apple has recently filed another strange patent for the Face ID regarding the mapping of the veins of the face, but also Xiaomi has patented a smartphone that also acts as a case and battery for wireless earphones.