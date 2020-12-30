Will OLED TVs Cost Less in 2021? Maybe, but not all models

Next year we will see several changes in the TV world. 2020 was a period of transition, on the LCD front there were no important news, same thing for OLED TVs, which confirmed the good things seen with the 2019 models, without however bringing significant changes in this technology.

Now, with CES just around the corner, the adoption of Mini LEDs for Samsung’s new range of LCD TVs seems increasingly likely, but LG may also have some unexpected surprises in store.

The roadmap of the Korean house for the evolution of OLED technology, leaked over a year and a half ago, indicated 2022 as the year for the arrival of brighter panels than the current ones, the latest rumors, however, seem to indicate that this will already happen with upcoming televisions. This was not enough, it seems that LG could create new, lower-cost panels, able to push the price bar of the entry level models to lower figures than the current ones.

The new OLED TVs of 2021

LG has been good at not leaking too many details about the new televisions, in fact the information circulating online is few and unconfirmed, therefore they must be taken with due caution. The Korean company seems willing to review the nomenclature of TVs arriving in 2021, in favor of a simplification that still incorporates the terminology used in the past. The new models should be called B1, C1, G1 and Z1, with the latter that should arrive exclusively in the 88-inch cut and with 8K resolution. A top of the range that should reach very high figures and beyond the reach of the general public, which will instead turn to the other models, arriving in the 48, 55, 65 and 77 inch versions. To these could also be added a new 83 inch cut, not yet officially confirmed but the subject of rumors in recent weeks.

LG is also betting on Mini LEDsLG’s TV range also consists of LCD TVs. With the new year, the Korean house announced the arrival of several Mini LED models, more information is available in the article dedicated to LG’s new QNED TVs.

The real novelty of the 2021 range, however, should be the peak brightness, which has stood still for some time at 700 nits but which could rise to 1000 nits thanks to the technologies implemented by LG. In reality this is not an absolute novelty, the excellent Panasonic HZ2000 already manages to go to this level, but so far it has been an isolated case. LG could bring the 1000 nits peak on the C1 and higher variants, leaving the entry level B1 at current levels (about 500 nits) or updating it to the performance seen on the CX, which manages to go just above 700 nits.

But will the B1 really be the entry level of the 2021 range? Regardless of the brightness this is the most important question to ask, because LG could exploit the Guangzhou OLED panel manufacturing plant, which has recently come into operation, to create a new series of televisions with a lower cost than the current ones.

This year the BX has dropped to € 999 in Italy, what would happen if LG managed to create an OLED able to place itself in a slightly lower price range? The possibility of this happening is, at present, concrete and could lead to OLED TVs a slice of the market that has so far been excluded, in search of a better quality-price ratio.