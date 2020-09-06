Tech News

Will Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Lite cost $ 1,600? Here are the latest rumors

By Brian Adam
After the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G folding smartphone, the tipster in the sector believe that there will also be a Lite version coming to the market whose features would have already appeared online, along with some further details relating to the a price that, in reality, will not be so affordable.

Reading the data sheet leaked via the Internet, which in any case must be taken with pliers being only a rumor, you can see the 7.2-inch FHD + UTG internal display accompanied by an AMOLED screen on the external body smaller than that of the Galaxy Z Fold 2; an Exynos 9825 processor, together with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal memory and, on the camera side, three 12MP sensors (main with LED flash, aperture f / 1.8, PDAF and OIS + Telephoto with aperture f / 2.4, 2x optical zoom, digital zoom up to 10x, PDAF and OIS + 120 ° Ultra Wide with aperture f / 2.2) “like his father “.

Although these characteristics are certainly attractive, the negative note is the price: according to tipster Mukul Sharma, in fact, the estimated cost is equal to 1600 dollars or 1351 euros at current exchange rates (tax free). The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, to make a comparison, will arrive in stores in Italy at a starting price of 2049 euros.

Meanwhile, other companies such as OPPO also want to venture into the world of foldables: the latest patents and renders that have appeared online show a very particular and, perhaps, surprisingly accessible device.

