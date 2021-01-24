Will Samsung launch the first Exynos SoC with AMD GPU in mid-2021?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

During January, there was already talk of the fact that the next Samsung flagship processors will mount an AMD custom GPU, but apparently this partnership between the two giants of the tech world will see its fruits during the second quarter of 2021, except for sudden changes in the plans of the South Korean company.

To report this indiscretion was the renowned tipster Ice Universe via Twitter, where he wrote: “We will see Samsung release Samsung x AMD GPUs in Q2 or Q3 2021, which will be used in the upcoming Exynos 2xxx and Exynos 1xxx processors. Samsung may change the release date of the new processors “.

The goal, of course, is to succeed compete more and more with rival Qualcomm and its top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 processor, seen in a detailed comparison video with the Exynos 2100 chip, which was unveiled at the latest Unpacked event during CES 2021.

Samsung would have tried to bring the AMD GPU into the latest series of Galaxy S21 smartphones, but to launch it at the beginning of 2021 the final decision would therefore have been to postpone the arrival of the processor with an enhanced graphics card, making it the beating heart of Galaxy Note 21, Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy S22.

Staying on the Samsung theme, the Display division has announced that it will soon begin mass production of its first series of 90Hz OLED screens for laptops.