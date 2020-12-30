Tech News

Will Samsung phase out the Galaxy Note series in 2021?

By Brian Adam
0
0
Galaxy Note 1.jpg
Galaxy Note 1.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

A few hours after the end of 2020, the great unknown that is still latent is, does Samsung will remove Galaxy Note series in 2021? Phablet devices characterized by including the S-Pen as the main tool.

As many of us know, for months there has been speculation about the Galaxy Note and its exit from the market. Although Samsung has not confirmed this information, its actions indicate that the series of speculations is very likely to be true.

Samsung could launch one more Note

According to rumors, the South Korean company will launch its flagships, the Galaxy S21, on January 14. Among those models, the S21 Ultra stands out, not only for the benefits it brings, but for the supposed software that the stylus accepts. A characteristic of phablets devices.

It has even been said that these teams and the Galaxy Fold will put an end to the Note series. After all, why would you make a Note when you’re including these features in other models?

However, some rumors indicate that Samsung would manufacture one more phablet, this series the Galaxy Note 21, and with it, the end of such a precious series. So far, the South Korean company has recorded good sales for these devices. A sign that it could launch one more model next year. Although with this series of rumors and the uncertainty of knowing whether the series continues or not, users may well discard these acquisitions. Do not you think?

Samsung will bring features of the Galaxy Notes to other models of its line

Samsung has been very secretive before these speculations. The most it has said is that it will bring “some of the most beloved features” of the Galaxy Note “to other devices” in its lineup.

In addition to this, it has also stated that it is open to exploring new technologies and going where other companies do not want to or cannot go. These words can be interpreted as a sign that the company does indeed want to discontinue the Note series, and test new technologies associated with folding, for example. What is your opinion?

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Android

First details of the Realme Koi, another candidate to mount the Snapdragon 888 and with a 125W load

Brian Adam - 0
Qualcomm announced its new processor for high-end smartphones, the Snapdragon 888, in early December and already The race has begun to see...
Read more
Apps

The best apps to congratulate the New Year 2021

Brian Adam - 0
Finally. At last this year is so tremendously negative and, although the arrival of 2021 will not solve all the unpleasant situations that...
Read more
Apps

How to send a message to all your WhatsApp contacts

Brian Adam - 0
Maybe you didn't know, but if you want send the same message to many of your WhatsApp contacts, you don't have to be forwarding...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©