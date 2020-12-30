Will Samsung phase out the Galaxy Note series in 2021?

- Advertisement -

A few hours after the end of 2020, the great unknown that is still latent is, does Samsung will remove Galaxy Note series in 2021? Phablet devices characterized by including the S-Pen as the main tool.

As many of us know, for months there has been speculation about the Galaxy Note and its exit from the market. Although Samsung has not confirmed this information, its actions indicate that the series of speculations is very likely to be true.

Samsung could launch one more Note

According to rumors, the South Korean company will launch its flagships, the Galaxy S21, on January 14. Among those models, the S21 Ultra stands out, not only for the benefits it brings, but for the supposed software that the stylus accepts. A characteristic of phablets devices.

It has even been said that these teams and the Galaxy Fold will put an end to the Note series. After all, why would you make a Note when you’re including these features in other models?

However, some rumors indicate that Samsung would manufacture one more phablet, this series the Galaxy Note 21, and with it, the end of such a precious series. So far, the South Korean company has recorded good sales for these devices. A sign that it could launch one more model next year. Although with this series of rumors and the uncertainty of knowing whether the series continues or not, users may well discard these acquisitions. Do not you think?

Samsung will bring features of the Galaxy Notes to other models of its line

Samsung has been very secretive before these speculations. The most it has said is that it will bring “some of the most beloved features” of the Galaxy Note “to other devices” in its lineup.

In addition to this, it has also stated that it is open to exploring new technologies and going where other companies do not want to or cannot go. These words can be interpreted as a sign that the company does indeed want to discontinue the Note series, and test new technologies associated with folding, for example. What is your opinion?

