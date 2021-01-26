Will Starship SN9 fly today? The prototype is ready but the weather is uncertain: here are links and info

- Advertisement -

Work continues in the SpaceX plants in Boca Chica (Texas), where Starship SN9 has been ready for some time to carry out a crucial flight test, as we could already see with the previous prototype. Unfortunately, the climate today does not seem lenient, but anything can still happen.

SpaceX she is determined at all costs to succeed in her fateful feat of sending a human crew on Mars by 2026 – as reported by its CEO and founder Elon Musk (who became the richest man in the world for a few days). Although the latter has proclaimed an incredibly close and “unreal” date, we know that the Californian aerospace company has surprised us several times, and certainly its progress is remarkable by the day.

Seeing SN9 perform a flight test would be a fundamental checkpoint, and everything looks ready for the day today 25 January. The Starship prototype in question in the last month has performed several tests, especially those with static ignition in charge of analyzing the powerful Raptor engines installed in the bottom of the rocket, in the “engine bay”. SN9 did not give any problems whatsoever during the ignition so only the final flight is missing.

The maneuver will be almost identical to how we saw it during the SN8 test: the rocket will start from its launch pad and will reach a height of 10-12.5km of altitude, and then “slump” on his stomach and use the movable brake flaps to try to land in a controlled manner. It will return to a vertical position and at that point a final ignition of the engines will be necessary to give a decisive braking, e land safely. Probably the order of ignition of the engines will be different than what we saw with SN8, presumably to control the autonomous operation of each.

The main focus will once again be the collection of as much data as possible regarding the aerodynamic drag of the carrier, and the successful landing will be “secondary”. Sure, seeing it come back intact would be a spectacular addition to say the least (and many hope it will), but as SpaceX has repeatedly reported it is not yet a key element of testing.

For now, several live shows are already underway, and many cameras from enthusiasts and amateurs are keeping an eye on the SN9 fuselage, but as you can see too the weather is not the best: for the moment it is very windy, a rather critical element for any type of launch.

The only hope of seeing the test today is that the weather changes quickly: the launch window will open after 19:00 (Italian time) until 02:00, so there is still enough time to hope for an improvement.

The live stream can be watched here (already in progress) from the NASASpaceFlight Youtube channel, or here from the Facebook live stream of our local science dissemination page “Chi Ha Paura Del Buio”, after 19:00. We will not fail to follow all updates and bring you any news worthy of note.

If the launch were to be postponed, there is still a good chance to see SN9 fly by January 27, otherwise we will have to wait for the announcement of SpaceX which will communicate a new possible combination of possible windows.