Will the 2021 Tesla Model S and Model X steering wheel be usable in the US and the EU?

Last week Tesla unveiled the new features of its Model S and Model X for this year 2021 and, in addition to a much better equipped interior, with more screens and vehicle control elements, the arrival of a steering wheel that seemed to be taken from that old television series of “The Fantastic Car” was striking.. With KITT and Michael Knight serving justice wherever they traveled.

Instantly, social networks were filled with comments both in favor and against, although among the discordant voices there was one of special relevance, such as that of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, also known by its acronym in English. like NHTSA. Speaking to R&T, they acknowledged that they did not know if this new flyer was legal or not: “At this moment […] we cannot determine if the steering wheel meets the standards Federal Motor Vehicle Safety. We will contact the automaker for more information. ”

Bad news in the US, good in Europe

Thus, the announcement of the new cars was already born with a small obstacle on the horizon, so those of Elon Musk will have to do their best to convince themselves of the usefulness and, above all, safety of these changes. Something that in Europe (curiously) does not seem to happen, since the first road safety authorities that have spoken do not see an impediment for a device of this type to be installed in the new Tesla Model S and Model X of 2021.

New design of the 2021 Tesla Model S and X steering wheels. Tesla

According to the RTL Nieuws medium, the authority that supervises the certification and safety of vehicles circulating in the Netherlands, has already recognized that That new steering wheel could be installed for public use should those EVs hit your market. So much so that it makes it clear that “the shape of the steering wheel is not prescribed in any part of the EU or UNECE legislation”, so there would be no obstacles to commercialization in the coming months.

The same body in the Netherlands was in charge of recalling that “many cars already have a flattened steering wheel at the bottom. This not only makes entry easier, but it is also easier to recognize what position you are in. “In addition, he acknowledges that” the trend is that more and more vehicles will have rectangular steering wheels in the future. The number of turns from the extreme left to the extreme right is also not regulated. If it’s only -90 to +90 degrees, there is no reason it should have a top edge [por lo que] two handles will suffice ”. This legal vacuum is due to the fact that the The Netherlands does not specify in its legislation the obligation of the presence of a steering wheel, but rather a “direction control”, so the range of possibilities that open up is extraordinarily wide.