Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 sell triple its predecessor? here is the data

By Brian Adam
According to the Korea Herald, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 could prove to be particularly successful in South Korea. Despite high prices and...
According to the Korea Herald, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 could prove to be particularly successful in South Korea. Despite high prices and competition from other brands such as Motorola, which is expected to present the new RAZR 5G smartphone shortly, data collected by the South Korean news outlet confirms Samsung’s success.

The initial delivery volume of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 could reach 10,000 units in South Korea (triple the initial ones of the Galaxy Fold), distributed between KT, SK Telecom and LG Uplus, the three main South Korean telephone operators. These obviously are only the first supplies of the new folding smartphone from Samsung, but according to other reports by Counterpoint Research they could also be seen up to 800,000 units on the market by 2020.

Unveiled to the public on September 1 at a special event, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G immediately stood out for the changes received in terms of design and even critics appreciated the news. We analyzed in a dedicated article, Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available in Italy with the first shipments starting from 25 September next; currently stands available for pre-order on the official Samsung website at 2049 Euro.

