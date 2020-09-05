Tech News

Will the Xiaomi smartphone with camera under the display arrive this October?

By Brian Adam
0
1
Will the Xiaomi smartphone with camera under the display arrive this October?
Will The Xiaomi Smartphone With Camera Under The Display Arrive

Must Read

Tech News

Will the Xiaomi smartphone with camera under the display arrive this October?

Brian Adam - 0
The race to launch the first smartphone with the camera below the display ZTE won it with its Axon A20 5G, but the competitor...
Read more
iphone

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, new leaks confirm: they will have the LIDAR scanner

Brian Adam - 0
Confirmations continue to appear online regarding the characteristics of the new iPhone 12 series: if yesterday a Fast Company report focused on the availability...
Read more
Apple

How to create folders on your iPhone (or iPad) storage

Brian Adam - 0
One of the first surprises that users who make the leap from Android to iOS take is that when they want to save something...
Read more
Tech News

Asphalt could cause more air pollution than cars in cities

Brian Adam - 0
A new study suggests the streets could release more harmful air pollutants than cars that run through them. It seems a difficult concept...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Will the Xiaomi smartphone with camera under the display arrive this October?

The race to launch the first smartphone with the camera below the display ZTE won it with its Axon A20 5G, but the competitor Xiaomi was not discouraged. After having published a promotional video of the new technology on YouTube, it is now a video that appeared on Twitter to reveal which model it will arrive on and when it will arrive on the market.

User Sahil Karoul posted a video showing a prototype with the camera under the screen next to a Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. The two smartphones are similar, as the author of the tweet pointed out: the rear panel is the same as the Mi 10 Ultra, the edges are about the same thickness and the dimensions are almost the same. But the leak doesn’t stop there.

The insider would also be convinced that such a device will be released on the market between October and November 2020, therefore we should expect some further information from Xiaomi in the coming weeks. However, these still remain rumors spread online (albeit with a video attached) and therefore must be taken by the pliers.

Xiaomi in recent months has also presented other very innovative devices such as a completely transparent OLED TV with a price of 7,200 dollars, and it would also seem willing to launch its first folding smartphone on the market in the course of 2021, in an attempt to follow in Samsung’s footsteps. Motorola and Huawei.

Related Articles

iphone

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, new leaks confirm: they will have the LIDAR scanner

Brian Adam - 0
Confirmations continue to appear online regarding the characteristics of the new iPhone 12 series: if yesterday a Fast Company report focused on the availability...
Read more
Apple

How to create folders on your iPhone (or iPad) storage

Brian Adam - 0
One of the first surprises that users who make the leap from Android to iOS take is that when they want to save something...
Read more
Tech News

Asphalt could cause more air pollution than cars in cities

Brian Adam - 0
A new study suggests the streets could release more harmful air pollutants than cars that run through them. It seems a difficult concept...
Read more
Mobile

Samsung’s One UI 2.5 interface also arrives on Samsung Galaxy S10

Brian Adam - 0
Finally, the update to One UI 2.5 has officially arrived in Samsung phones. After the latter came pre-installed in the Galaxy Note 20 series...
Read more
Tech News

Ultra-wide band and unique network: what are the white, gray and black areas

Brian Adam - 0
In view of the birth of the single network for optical fiber, terms such as "white areas", "gray areas" and "black areas" have become...
Read more
Game Reviews

Inmost Review: An Adventure in the Footsteps of Another World on Switch

Brian Adam - 0
After the debut on Apple Arcade, an adventure with a melancholy flavor and an indie cut arrives on Switch and PC, which marks the...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©