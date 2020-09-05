Will the Xiaomi smartphone with camera under the display arrive this October?

The race to launch the first smartphone with the camera below the display ZTE won it with its Axon A20 5G, but the competitor Xiaomi was not discouraged. After having published a promotional video of the new technology on YouTube, it is now a video that appeared on Twitter to reveal which model it will arrive on and when it will arrive on the market.

User Sahil Karoul posted a video showing a prototype with the camera under the screen next to a Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. The two smartphones are similar, as the author of the tweet pointed out: the rear panel is the same as the Mi 10 Ultra, the edges are about the same thickness and the dimensions are almost the same. But the leak doesn’t stop there.

The insider would also be convinced that such a device will be released on the market between October and November 2020, therefore we should expect some further information from Xiaomi in the coming weeks. However, these still remain rumors spread online (albeit with a video attached) and therefore must be taken by the pliers.

Xiaomi in recent months has also presented other very innovative devices such as a completely transparent OLED TV with a price of 7,200 dollars, and it would also seem willing to launch its first folding smartphone on the market in the course of 2021, in an attempt to follow in Samsung’s footsteps. Motorola and Huawei.