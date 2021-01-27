Will WhatsApp be paid? This string makes users of the application doubt

- Advertisement -

The chains of WhatsApp, despite all the attention being on the new privacy policies for 2021. This time it is a message that warns that the instant messaging app will no longer be free. How true is this?

It has long been said that WhatsApp it would become a paid app, but still nothing. Could it be that this time the executives have already made up their minds? The string in question has the following message.

“Confirmed … We run out of free. Tomorrow they begin to charge the messages for WhatsApp to 0.37 cents. Forward this message to more than 9 people in your contacts and it will be free for life, check it out and the ball above will turn green. Do it and you will see “.

The truth is WhatsApp it will not be paid. The policy changes that the company wants to make in the coming months intend to commercialize the data of its users through the activity register and not by charging the messaging service.

How to permanently delete WhatsApp account?

Enter the WhatsApp application.

Press the Menu button at the top.

Go to ‘Settings’.

Once there, another menu will open with the details of your profile. Press there the option of ‘Account.

At the bottom you will see the option to ‘Delete account’

Just accept the warning and your account will be deleted. Remember that the message history, all the groups you created and the Google Drive backup will be deleted.

