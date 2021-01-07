Social NetworksFacebookTech NewsWhatsApp

Will WhatsApp share my personal data? The details of the new policies

Facebook takes further steps to combine all its services. Only a few months ago, the company began working on the merger of all the chats of its social networks such as Messenger and WhatsApp.

Well now, the policies for the use of the most popular communication application in the West have been updated: WhatsApp. Has the statement reached the app yet? These days, some users have reported the appearance of this message detailing all the changes for the future.

New 2021 WhatsApp policies

Will my WhatsApp account information be shared?

Many users have been alerted because WhatsApp content can now be shared with another application. Basically, some essential data will be shared with Facebook.

Conversations will remain private and this encrypted information cannot be extracted without your consent. However, it is made clear that if you do not accept the 2021 policies, you will not be able to continue using WhatsApp in the future.

