Will WhatsApp stop working? What to do if you will not have access from January 1, 2021

By Brian Adam
Starting January 1, 2021, older Android and iPhone phones will no longer access WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging application in the world. What should you do if your phone is on the company list? Here we tell you.

The people who will be affected by the update of WhatsApp They will be those who do not have iOS 9 or higher and Android 4.0.3 or higher. People with iPhone 4 models will not be able to upgrade to newer software. The same will happen to those who have the Motorola Droid Razr and the Samsung Galaxy S2.

In case your phone is one of the aforementioned, you can go backing up your conversations before January 1. They can do it by going to option ‘Chat backup‘ in the section Chats in Setting.

And another suggestion, perhaps the most obvious, is to find a new phone that meets the requirements of WhatsApp. It is not necessary to buy the most modern phone of all, but to take into account the operating system.

WHATSAPP | Formats

WhatsApp offers a solution without the need to resort to third-party applications. There are five different fonts to customize the typography and thus make your texts read more easily: bold, italic, bold italic, strikethrough and monospaced.

