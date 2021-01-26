Will Xiaomi Redmi K40 arrive without charger in the box?

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi Redmi K40 was confirmed by the Chinese company a few weeks ago and will be a top of the range with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip with a rather affordable price (or 500 Euro) but, according to the latest rumors, it should arrive on the market without the charger in the box.

This choice has already been made for the other Xiaomi Mi 11 flagship model presented at the end of December, ergo it would not be a novelty for fans of the sector. To make it known through the Chinese social network Weibo was the vice president and general manager of the company Lu Weibing, who showed an image with two renderings of the packaging that you can see at the bottom of the article: one thicker and one thinner, the difference of which would concern the possible absence of the charger.

The way Weibing presented the renders, however, would turn out to be more one question customers and fans of the brand rather than proof that the charger has actually been removed. One possibility, in fact, could be the launch of both versions but on different markets. However, since these are mere indiscretions, we invite readers to take them with a grain of salt. As for the technical specifications of the smartphone, however, the rumors currently speak of a OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 4000 mAh battery and LPDDR5 memory under the body. Soon, however, other news could come directly from Xiaomi.

In the meantime, the company would also be thinking about the Mi MIX 4 smartphone: the tipster DigitalChatStation has in fact talked about its possible arrival in the course of 2021.