Will you be able to see Instagram stories from Facebook soon? Some tests confirm this

In the last few hours some users have reported that they have succeeded in watch friends’ Instagram stories directly from Facebook. This is another step towards the complete integration of the three services, a goal that has never been hidden by the group’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

According to The Verge, the the origin of the Stories will be recognizable by the color that will surround the profile photo of users who upload them: those of Facebook will be surrounded by a blue circle, while those of Instagram with a pink / orange shade which is also present on the dedicated app.

As we show in the screenshot at the bottom, acquired by some users who have been chosen for this real test, the experience will not change substantially, but through this system Facebook intends to further maximize the reach of what is the most important function. important present on the social.

A Facebook spokesperson, speaking to The Verge, noted that this is a “limited test”, which will be held with a small group of users. During this phase, the site will listen to feedback, but it was still specified that the function “respects all privacy settings”. Recently Whatsapp and Facebook have taken another step towards integration.