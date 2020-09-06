ReviewsApps ReviewsTech News

Will you be able to see Instagram stories from Facebook soon? Some tests confirm this

By Brian Adam
0
10
Will you be able to see Instagram stories from Facebook soon? Some tests confirm this
Will You Be Able To See Instagram Stories From Facebook

Must Read

Tech News

Bulldozers driven in smart working with 5G: the mine managed by the office

Brian Adam - 0
Do you remember when we shot snowballs in Finland from our desk? It was a test to test the goodness of 5G, a...
Read more
Tech News

Not just humans: here are all the animals vulnerable to Covid-19

Brian Adam - 0
Not just for humans: the new coronavirus it risks being dangerous even for some animals. New research, for this reason, has discovered which...
Read more
Apps Reviews

Will you be able to see Instagram stories from Facebook soon? Some tests confirm this

Brian Adam - 0
In the last few hours some users have reported that they have succeeded in watch friends' Instagram stories directly from Facebook. This is...
Read more
Tech News

These microbes that live deep beneath the earth’s surface are very curious

Brian Adam - 0
On our planet we can find life just everywhere ... even in the depths of the Earth. We're not talking about the infamous...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Will you be able to see Instagram stories from Facebook soon? Some tests confirm this

In the last few hours some users have reported that they have succeeded in watch friends’ Instagram stories directly from Facebook. This is another step towards the complete integration of the three services, a goal that has never been hidden by the group’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

According to The Verge, the the origin of the Stories will be recognizable by the color that will surround the profile photo of users who upload them: those of Facebook will be surrounded by a blue circle, while those of Instagram with a pink / orange shade which is also present on the dedicated app.

As we show in the screenshot at the bottom, acquired by some users who have been chosen for this real test, the experience will not change substantially, but through this system Facebook intends to further maximize the reach of what is the most important function. important present on the social.

A Facebook spokesperson, speaking to The Verge, noted that this is a “limited test”, which will be held with a small group of users. During this phase, the site will listen to feedback, but it was still specified that the function “respects all privacy settings”. Recently Whatsapp and Facebook have taken another step towards integration.

Related Articles

Tech News

Bulldozers driven in smart working with 5G: the mine managed by the office

Brian Adam - 0
Do you remember when we shot snowballs in Finland from our desk? It was a test to test the goodness of 5G, a...
Read more
Tech News

Not just humans: here are all the animals vulnerable to Covid-19

Brian Adam - 0
Not just for humans: the new coronavirus it risks being dangerous even for some animals. New research, for this reason, has discovered which...
Read more
Tech News

These microbes that live deep beneath the earth’s surface are very curious

Brian Adam - 0
On our planet we can find life just everywhere ... even in the depths of the Earth. We're not talking about the infamous...
Read more
Tech News

LG, weekend of discounts on TVs: the CX OLED series is also on offer!

Brian Adam - 0
LG has launched a weekend of discounts on its TVs, on which it is possible to obtain a price reduction of up to 22%...
Read more
Tech News

The still unanswered mystery of the Longyou caves

Brian Adam - 0
The Longyou caves, also called Xiaonanhai Stone Chambers, are a complex of 24 artificial caves built in the Chinese province of Zhejiang, discovered by...
Read more
Tech News

China confidently launched its “secret” spacecraft

Brian Adam - 0
According to what was reported by "Xinhua News" - one of the main news agencies Chinese - at the first light of dawn on...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©