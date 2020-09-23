Will you buy these old jeans for one and a half lakh rupees?

Rome: Italy’s world-renowned brand “Gucci” has also introduced its “Fall Collection” this year, old and “sad jeans” in clothing and footwear for the fall, which cost وہ 765 million. 27,000 Pakistani rupees).

But wait, these jeans must look old and “Linde’s stuff”, the color of which is faded from place to place and there are even greenish spots of grass on it, but still it is “absolutely”. Is new.

Clothes that are brand new but seemingly outdated by certain methods are called “distressed” in the language of fashion. Gucci’s new jeans belong to the same category of clothing.

But why are these jeans so expensive? Gucci says it is made of “organic cotton” and does not use anything that could cause contamination. In other words, these genes are completely “environmentally friendly” and that is why they are so expensive.

And so on and so forth, with the help of eco-friendly methods, even visible spots like grass marks on these genes!

It should be noted that anything that is grown naturally and does not use any artificial fertilizers or pesticides is called “organic”.

Selling things with organic labels at high prices has become a fashion in developed countries for the last twenty years. It seems that Gucci has taken advantage of this fashion.