‘Will you shut up, man?’ – ugly ugly presidential debate in the US

Donald Trump and Joe Biden confronted each other last night in the first debate in the US presidential election and the scene was poor

The Proud Boys, a neo-fascist gang, changed their motto last night to adapt it to a statement made by Donald Trump about them during the presidential debate in American Ohio.

“Proud boys, stand back and stand by,” Trump said after denying him the opportunity to criticize white superstitions.

It was a very strange statement in a bizarre debate that was a north-south comb from start to finish.

It was a ridiculous childish debate full of absurdity and gangsterism. This was especially so because President Trump’s relentless interruption of his opponent Joe Biden in order to inflict child insults on him or make ugly allegations about his family.

At one point Trump broke into chairman Chris Wallace while begging the President to resign from interrupting Biden.

Trump put his toe in the story so often when Biden said that the Democratic candidate ‘s patience broke down after the first round of persuasion, a question about the Supreme Court.

“Will you shut up, man?” arsa Biden.

He then turned to the chair and said with an old taste, “That was a productive segment, wasn’t it?”

It wasn’t the last bad review given to Wallace last night.

It was clear that Biden was not about to resort to Hillary Clinton ‘s trick and try to stick with references to policy documents.

“You’re the worst president that America has ever had. Come on! ” said Biden at one point.

“I’ve done more in 47 months than you’ve done in 47 years, Joe,” Trump replied.

“It’s hard to get any words in with this clown… I mean, guy,” Biden said at another point.

That was a bit of a joke, alas, though the sarcasm and stupidity continued to the end.

When Trump allowed him to speak Biden was very modest and was sometimes a bit stagnant with him.

The former vice president did well when discussing Covid-19 and was even better when he spoke straight into the camera to the American people (“How well are you doing… This guy paid a total of € 750 in taxes ”).

The contrast was obvious with Trump, a man who only sees what belongs to him.

Unlike the President, it was also clear that Biden ‘s attacks had a theme of some sort -‘ Trump has no plans but to make a fuss and he doesn’t care about you ‘.

The main concern of Biden’s supporters was that he would say something that would suggest that he had some hallucinations and that Trump’s allegations that ‘Sleepy Joe’s’ madness is not as vivid as it used to be were well-founded.

Biden succeeded in that and the soul came there especially when he bent on protecting his family from Trump attacks.

But Trump himself was so ugly that maybe Biden should go to sleep in the din more often than he did.

A confrontation that Trump wanted, a spell wrestling in street brocades. The challenge for Biden was to focus his two eyes on the stars as much as possible.

He did the trick, but if he did he had a helping hand from Trump himself.

The President’s behavior won’t bother his most loyal supporters, but if Trump was hoping to twist the story of the race and trip Biden he was cold.

Of course, Trump’s bag of tricks isn’t empty yet.

At the end of the debate, the American President refused to say whether he would accept the election result or ask his supporters to conduct themselves peacefully during the counting of votes.

Is ‘if I don’t win, I hate’ Trump’s motto if ‘Keep America Great!’ Fails?