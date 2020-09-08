Tech News

Will your Samsung device get Android 11? Here is the complete list

By Brian Adam
Will your Samsung device get Android 11? Here is the complete list
Will your Samsung device get Android 11? Here is the complete list

Will your Samsung device get Android 11? Here is the complete list

The release of Android 11 is just around the corner: now in its latest beta version at the beginning of August, the new version of the Google home operating system will arrive on devices soon, and Samsung will have to work hard to bring it into its products. Between smartphone and tablet, here is the list of devices from the South Korean company that will receive Android 11.

While Samsung begins to release the One UI 2.5 interface also on Samsung Galaxy S10, online there is talk of further updates coming for the internal applications of the Asian company to ensure compatibility with Android 11, and therefore launch the future One UI 3.0 on the market. In light of Samsung’s policies regarding support for its devices, here are which of them will receive the new Google OS in the future:

  • Galaxy A01
  • Galaxy A10 / A10e / A10s
  • Galaxy A11
  • Galaxy-A20 / A20e / A20s
  • Galaxy-A21 / A21s
  • Galaxy A30 / A30s
  • Galaxy A31
  • Galaxy A40
  • Galaxy-A41
  • Galaxy A42 5G
  • Galaxy A50 / A50s
  • Galaxy A51 / A51 5G
  • Galaxy-A60
  • Galaxy A70 / A70s
  • Galaxy-A71 / A71 5G
  • Galaxy A80 / A80s
  • Galaxy A90 5G
  • Galaxy M01
  • Galaxy-M11
  • Galaxy M21
  • Galaxy M30s
  • Galaxy-M31
  • Galaxy M40
  • Galaxy M51
  • Galaxy-Xcover 4s
  • Galaxy Xcover FieldPro
  • Galaxy Xcover Pro
  • Galaxy-S10e / S10 / S10 + / S10 5G
  • Galaxy S10 Lite
  • Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10+ (LTE / 5G)
  • Galaxy-Note 10 Lite
  • Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra
  • Galaxy S20 / S20 + / S20 Ultra (LTE / 5G)
  • Galaxy-Fold (LTE / 5G)
  • Galaxy Z Flip (LTE / 5G)
  • Galaxy Z Fold 2
  • Galaxy-Tab S5e
  • Galaxy Tab S6 / S6 Lite
  • Galaxy-Tab S7 / Tab S7 +
  • Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019
  • Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019
  • Galaxy-Tab A7
  • Galaxy Tab Active Pro

The first devices to enjoy the update to Android 11 will be the Galaxy Note 20 series smartphone, while later the rest will receive it gradually.

