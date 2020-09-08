Will your Samsung device get Android 11? Here is the complete list

The release of Android 11 is just around the corner: now in its latest beta version at the beginning of August, the new version of the Google home operating system will arrive on devices soon, and Samsung will have to work hard to bring it into its products. Between smartphone and tablet, here is the list of devices from the South Korean company that will receive Android 11.

While Samsung begins to release the One UI 2.5 interface also on Samsung Galaxy S10, online there is talk of further updates coming for the internal applications of the Asian company to ensure compatibility with Android 11, and therefore launch the future One UI 3.0 on the market. In light of Samsung’s policies regarding support for its devices, here are which of them will receive the new Google OS in the future:

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A10 / A10e / A10s

Galaxy A11

Galaxy-A20 / A20e / A20s

Galaxy-A21 / A21s

Galaxy A30 / A30s

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A40

Galaxy-A41

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A50 / A50s

Galaxy A51 / A51 5G

Galaxy-A60

Galaxy A70 / A70s

Galaxy-A71 / A71 5G

Galaxy A80 / A80s

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy M01

Galaxy-M11

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M30s

Galaxy-M31

Galaxy M40

Galaxy M51

Galaxy-Xcover 4s

Galaxy Xcover FieldPro

Galaxy Xcover Pro

Galaxy-S10e / S10 / S10 + / S10 5G

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10+ (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy-Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 / S20 + / S20 Ultra (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy-Fold (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy Z Flip (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy-Tab S5e

Galaxy Tab S6 / S6 Lite

Galaxy-Tab S7 / Tab S7 +

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019

Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019

Galaxy-Tab A7

Galaxy Tab Active Pro

The first devices to enjoy the update to Android 11 will be the Galaxy Note 20 series smartphone, while later the rest will receive it gradually.