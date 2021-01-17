Will your Xiaomi run out of Google Play? Learn all about the blockade in the United States

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Like a bucket of cold water. While everything was going normally, something generated alarms in those users with a Chinese cell phone. On January 14, the company Xiaomi has been added to the “blacklist” of companies that they will not have agreements or will trade with the United States. What will happen?

Perhaps this is the last feat of President Donald Trump before saying goodbye to the presidency: Xiaomi you will no longer be able to have US ties or investors.

Does it mean that you will no longer have Google play ? Let’s go step by step. When a company is placed on the blacklist of entities that will not be able to do business with companies in the United States, it will take time for this to become effective. However, the rigors are totally different for each case.

Will you run out of Google services? Xiaomi responds to the measure imposed in the United States. (Photo: Xiaomi)

WILL YOUR XIAOMI RUN OUT OF GOOGLE PLAY?

In the case of Huawei It took two years for a series of changes to be made, even each time his case was seen, his prohibitions were further strengthened. For example, in 2018 the company had to make its way to a new new app store by not being allowed to use the official Google one.

This lock, published by the United States Department of Defense this Thursday, January 14, it could not cause, in the near future, that Xiaomi stops using Google services or applications such as Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, etc. However, we must be alert to what the government of Donald Trump does.

Will this be immediately? If nothing reverses this decision, with the entry of a new government in the United States, it will take effect from November 11, 2021.

For his part Xiaomi explained, through a press release, the following:

“The company has complied with the law and operated in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations in the jurisdictions where it does business. The company reiterates that it provides products and services for civil and commercial use. The company confirms that it is not owned, controlled, or affiliated with the Chinese Army, and that it is not a ‘Chinese communist military company’, as defined by the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in the United States. The company will take an appropriate course of action to protect its interests and its stakeholders ”.