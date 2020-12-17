Winbindex, a repository to download Windows system files for free

- Advertisement -

Many Windows users in different tasks have had to face the lack of some DLL or some system files. This generally occurs with the installation of certain programs or drivers. This flaw forces us to always search for that specific file and download it, however, it is not always that simple. Many times these files come in update packages and we are forced to download large files.

Therefore, we want to introduce you to Winbindex, an unofficial repository where you can download these files separately for free.

Find the Windows system files you need

A system file repository for Windows is a true marvel and the reason is the size of the download and the work it saves us. If, for example, you accidentally deleted a DLL that came in an update, you will have to download the complete package and then look for it there. But, with the availability of a solution like Winbindex, we will only have to rely on its search tool and download it immediately.

The idea for this site came from Michael Maltsev, a developer who went through a similar situation to the previous one, looking for a driver that was in an update package. Starting from this, Maltsev created this directory with a super-friendly, free way of use that does not require registration processes.

So, as we mentioned before, you just have to enter and write the name of the file you are looking for. Immediately, the page will begin to show suggestions until you find the one you are looking for. When you find the file, it will show its version, what update it came in and other interesting information.

In this way, you will be able to find DLLs, SYS and EXEs in the simplest and safest way. This is great news considering that we will not have to face pages of dubious origin that usually carry malware. So if you need system files to solve anything in Windows, feel free to take a look at Winbindex.

To visit him, follow this link.

