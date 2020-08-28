Windbound Review: An adventure inspired by Rime and Zelda The Wind Waker

“A ship is a ship, but a rope can become many things”. This phrase appeared on screen while exploring one of the ruins of the world of Windbound says a lot about the approach taken by 5 Lives Studios in developing Kara’s adventure. Always accompanied by our trusty boat and with the sea breeze in our hair, we will have to learn to juggle the wonders and dangers of a procedurally generated world. And the only way to discover the effects of a mushroom is to taste it, scornful of danger and ready for anything.

This rogue-like with cartoon colors and a survival spirit, it arrives today on PlayStation 4 (version we played), Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. With a single password: flexibility. Because to survive in the world of Windbound it will be necessary to adapt to what we will find on the five archipelagos in which Kara’s journey takes place, without remaining anchored to too many certainties. The sea is constantly changing, and to sail it successfully we will have to become like it.

Kara’s adventure, in the wake of Rime

During a terrible storm, a gigantic being emerges from the abyss to threaten the entire clan to which Kara belongs, a young expert in the art of navigation. The protagonist’s skill can do nothing against the sea monster, who throws her away from her companions. We re-emerge on an islet characterized by bright colors and populated by a small group of friendly wild boars. We don’t have any equipment except a knife, and it is precisely from here that we must start to fight against hunger and exhaustion.

After having recovered the first materials – and perhaps built our first canoe – we find a sanctuary, and we understand that our mission will be precisely to find similar structures during our sea voyages. Armed with an oar and a lot of good will we move between the islands, preferably with a full belly.

There Kara’s health and stamina management are essential, and for this reason it is important to collect all the plant and animal resources available in the lands we visit, not to mention that the discovery of a new material could unlock one or more crafting possibilities. The visual impact gives an often magnificent glance on the multicolored trees and variegated beings that make the atolls alive, and the colors given by the alternation of day-night have prompted us several times to desire the presence of a photo mode.

However, it must be said that this poetic and poignant beauty contrasts strongly with the approach to be adopted to be successful in the game: it is not spontaneous to kill life forms – usually peaceful – that we find on the islands, and it seems more natural to stop and admire them as they wander through the grass. Especially since the plot of Windbound immediately seems to focus on the need for cooperation between man and nature, without prevarication on both sides. Sometimes it happens to feel like a cruel conquistador, regardless of the consequences left by one’s passage. A dissonance accentuated by the delicate piano chords that from time to time accompany us in our wanderings, replaced by more excited music only during the struggles or in the navigation of the stormy sea.

During our travels it may happen to find traces of the clan to which Kara belongs, and from which it was separated in the tragic storm we witness in the first minutes of the game. Ruins, shrines and tombs tell stories of a civilization on the edge of the abyss, where old certainties have given way to ruin and despair. Often these places provide special objects or marine fragments, a kind of in-game currency with which the protagonist can buy upgrades at the end of each chapter.

The exploration is aimed at the search for three towers that will allow us to advance in the adventure and conclude each segment by reading sentences that will allow us to discover something more about the game world. And here comes one of the painful notes of our experience: we expected more from Windbound’s narrative, which is rather sketchy and not very detailed. If you initially feel strong curiosity about Kara’s experience and would like to know more details about the reasons that led her people to disaster, continuing the adventure it is understood that there is very little concrete, and this weakens the desire to find the next tower.

Not only that: Windbound explicitly compares itself with Rime, a 2017 title developed by Tequila Works and focused on the elaboration of mourning (recovered Rime’s review). The inspiration appears clear both in the graphic style and in the game structure, in both cases divided into five chapters. A game of Rime allows you to make visible the defects of the Windbound plot, which fails to have an authentic development in the course of the adventure, and ultimately proves to be static and unmatched in the virtual world.

The only consequence of the continuation of Kara’s journey seems to be the growing size of the archipelagos to be explored, which certainly offer novelties and surprises during the adventure, but they do not reflect the inner path of the protagonist. A path that remains silent and, ultimately, very little significant, despite the praiseworthy attempt by 5 Lives Studios to breathe life into the traces of human civilization scattered on the Windbound islands. A feeling of déjà vu, already seen, arises rather quickly, a basic monotony that afflicts both the plot and the exploration of the islands.

Game modes and longevity

The selectable difficulty options are two: on the one hand we have the Survival mode, capable of guaranteeing an authentic rogue-like experience thanks to the permanent death and to the loss of most of the objects in our inventory, and on the other the more lenient Story mode, with facilitated fighting, keeping what Kara found and respawn at the beginning of the current chapter in case of death of our heroine. The difficulty can be changed at any time during the adventure, which in our case lasted about fifteen hours.

The replayability factor is excellent, thanks to the sandbox structure of the title, which allows you to amaze the player with a variety of objects and effects unreleased compared to previous games. To give an example, at the end of the first chapter we were offered a blessing that allowed us to reduce the poisonous effect of some mushrooms; however, in the course of Kara’s adventures we have found only edible and harmless mushrooms. Things could be very different next time we sail the Windbound ocean!

Definitely the action component is less exciting of the title, penalized by an almost non-existent artificial intelligence of the enemies and a poorly refined combat system. The (few) animals that populate the Windbound islands soon lapse into monotony, except for some interesting encounters with more demanding beings. There are no real boss fights, and you have to settle for some more aggressive beast than the base enemies, which unfortunately remain constant throughout the adventure. As mentioned, artificial intelligence does not shine for cunning: After being engaged, Kara’s opponents may flee, clumsily respond to attacks or get stuck in the rocks of the game world, or try to do all these things together, often with poor results. In particular, we have witnessed several times the freezing of the animation of a species of large cat that tends to pounce on us from the top of some cliffs, but remaining immobilized in the jump animation (with a hilarious visual result).

Given the average behavior of the inhabitants of the archipelagos, we were sometimes surprised by the reactivity and decision of some enemies: our game was marred several times from the aggression of sharks, who took no pity on our poor boat. The personalization of the protagonist is positive, who can build clothes and headgear with very useful effects to continue the adventure: this pushes to face and defeat the strongest and most demanding enemies, which provide materials and make Kara discover new combinations for upgrades.

It is thanks to our trusty boat that Windbound is able to recover and fly high in the navigation sections. At the beginning we will be able to build only a poor canoe made of brushwood, but with the continuation of the adventure we will be able to feel like real sea wolves. Learning to handle the sail is not an immediate operation, but acquiring skill in plowing the waves gives great satisfaction to the player.

In the footsteps of Zelda The Wind Waker

There are ample room for customization and improvement of the boat: we can choose a fast vessel, able to dodge the sharks that have given us so much trouble, or add defenses to the sides of the boat, weighing it down but making it certainly more resistant.

Each choice has advantages and disadvantages, while some upgrades, such as figureheads, require rare materials (obtainable by defeating the most resistant monsters in the game) but they will only be an upgrade to your experience as a sailor. In managing navigation 5 Lives Studios drew inspiration from gameplay of The Legend of Zelda The Wind Waker, which in 2002 brought to our screens one of the most fascinating adventures seen on videogame seas (here you can read our review of The Legend of Zelda The Wind Waker HD). The overall feeling of Windbound is similar, but is penalized by the inability to bring the camera closer to Kara (and we assure you that the visual effect would have been exceptional, given the incredible color palette visible in the day-night cycle of the archipelagos) and by the rather invasive command indications at the bottom of the screen. The absence of a map is very welcome, which forces us to navigate on sight and develop a good memory of the skyline of the various islands, taking advantage of our sense of direction.