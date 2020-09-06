Tech News

Windows 10, a bug disconnects users from apps and websites: Microsoft at work

By Brian Adam
Windows 10, a bug disconnects users from apps and websites: Microsoft at work
Windows 10, A Bug Disconnects Users From Apps And Websites:

Microsoft recognized a bug in Windows 10 that causes Credentials Manager to malfunction, which makes it virtually impossible for consumer and business users to access applications like Google Chrome. According to reports from various users, the malfunction would also cause the logout from some websites randomly.

Fortunately, Microsoft recognized the problem and began investigating it. Apparently, the bug would affect apps that use DPAPIs, which protect the credentials stored by users through the Credentials Manager.

The API is used by various applications for Windows 10, to protect the passwords saved by users, and is activated when they want to enter them in a specific form to log in to apps or websites.

As pointed out by Windows Latest, it is a fundamental component as it is used by many developers who, however, with one of the latest cumulative updates got buggy. The problem is that Ten forget stored passwords for apps, like Chrome.

There are lots of user reports on the official Microsoft community. Some simply claim that “Chrome logs me out of all websites multiple times a day“, others complain of the appearance of”synchronization errors“even on the Redmond giant’s apps such as Mail, Calendar and OneDrive. The same problem would also occur on Edge.

A Microsoft representative, speaking to WindowsLatest, said the developers are aware of the complaints and are investigating the issue.

