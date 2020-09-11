Windows 10, a selection of beautiful free themes: nature, gaming, movies and more

In a world where technology has now become a sort of “extension” of the human being, personalizing your desktop can allow users to express themselves at their best and diversify your PC from that of others. It may seem trivial, but it’s actually very important and Microsoft knows it well.

In fact, the Redmond company often publishes gods new free themes related to Windows 10, able to “immerse” users in ever-changing contexts. In fact, in this August 2020 no particular news has arrived on the Microsoft Store, but we have noticed that Satya Nadella’s company has published an interesting page on its official website, which probably not everyone is aware of.

On the aforementioned page, Microsoft provides several free themes dedicated to the most varied topics, from nature to gaming, passing through the world of films and much more. Inviting you to take a look at the Microsoft portal for more information, below we offer a selection of the themes for Windows 10 on that page.

Free gaming themes for Windows 10

Alan Wake;

Watch Dogs;

Child of Light;

Forza Motorsport 4;

Disney Infinity.

Themes related to films

Transformers 3;

Harry Potter;

Captain America;

Kung Fu Panda 2;

Mission: Impossible – Phantom Protocol.

Themes related to nature

Ancient Egypt;

Monochromatic Italian landscapes;

Glacier views;

Hawaii;

Milky Way.

The ones we have chosen are just some of the themes available on the Microsoft portal. In fact, the latter also offers other particular solutions, from those designed for those with a dual monitor configuration to themes with customized sounds. As for the installation, just start the .themepack file And that’s it. In case the Redmond company proposals are not for you, we remind you that you can find many other themes for Windows 10 in our dedicated tab.