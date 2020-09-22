Latest newsTech GiantsMicrosoftTech NewsWindows

Windows 10 Allows You To Remove USBs Quickly And Safely

By Abraham
0
0
Remove Usb
Remove Usb

Must Read

Latest news

Windows 10 Allows You To Remove USBs Quickly And Safely

Abraham - 0
Many are the users who affirm that the safe way to extract a USB from a computer with the Windows operating system is to...
Read more
Android

You can now configure Gmail as the default email app on your iPhone

Brian Adam - 0
Just a week ago iOS 14 was released for all users with compatible iPhone and, already then, We take the opportunity to explain how...
Read more
Latest news

Save space! This is how automatic downloads are disabled in WhatsApp

Abraham - 0
Do you always get the message of "insufficient space" on your smartphone? We tell you how to disable automatic downloads on WhatsApp. All you will have...
Read more
Google

Chrome paid extensions are a problem and Google is going to fix it

Brian Adam - 0
Although most Chrome users use free extensions that improve a functionality or add a service in their daily lives, there are a lot of...
Read more
Abraham

Many are the users who affirm that the safe way to extract a USB from a computer with the Windows operating system is to click  “safely extract” . Not just ordinary users who use it on a daily basis, but also computer experts.

Remove Usb
Remove Usb

Microsoft has confirmed that there is no need to safely remove it in Windows 10 as a new feature has been implemented to avoid damaging storage drives.

YOU CAN SAFELY REMOVE YOUR USB STORAGE DRIVE WITHOUT WORRY IN WINDOWS 10

As we can read in the USB ejection policies, they state that two important new policies have been added:  quick removal and better performance . Both control the way the system interacts with external storage devices.

The company in charge of the development of the operating system claims that they have included a feature called “quick removal” that allows exactly that, removing a USB drive at any time without it being damaged.

Flash Memory Pendrive
Flash Memory Pendrive

 

Previously we had to go to the taskbar, click on the icon that appeared with a right click and choose the option to eject safely. In this way we ensured that the unit would not be damaged, and we could remove it from the port.

If we don’t do it this way, the system usually warned us that it could cause problems. Now it no longer appears, if you have the latest version of Windows installed on your computer.

This default functionality  has been included as of Windows 10 version 1809 , which was released in October last year. We remember that this version has been highly criticized for the problems it gave (I personally suffered them …). But don’t worry, because we can always install Windows from a USB .

Unfortunately, with the new functionality to remove USBs quickly, Windows cannot cache disk write operations. This can degrade system performance , Microsoft says.

Related Articles

Android

You can now configure Gmail as the default email app on your iPhone

Brian Adam - 0
Just a week ago iOS 14 was released for all users with compatible iPhone and, already then, We take the opportunity to explain how...
Read more
Latest news

Save space! This is how automatic downloads are disabled in WhatsApp

Abraham - 0
Do you always get the message of "insufficient space" on your smartphone? We tell you how to disable automatic downloads on WhatsApp. All you will have...
Read more
Google

Chrome paid extensions are a problem and Google is going to fix it

Brian Adam - 0
Although most Chrome users use free extensions that improve a functionality or add a service in their daily lives, there are a lot of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©