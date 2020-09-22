Windows 10 Allows You To Remove USBs Quickly And Safely

Many are the users who affirm that the safe way to extract a USB from a computer with the Windows operating system is to click “safely extract” . Not just ordinary users who use it on a daily basis, but also computer experts. Microsoft has confirmed that there is no need to safely remove it in Windows 10 as a new feature has been implemented to avoid damaging storage drives. YOU CAN SAFELY REMOVE YOUR USB STORAGE DRIVE WITHOUT WORRY IN WINDOWS 10 As we can read in the USB ejection policies, they state that two important new policies have been added: quick removal and better performance . Both control the way the system interacts with external storage devices. The company in charge of the development of the operating system claims that they have included a feature called “quick removal” that allows exactly that, removing a USB drive at any time without it being damaged.

Previously we had to go to the taskbar, click on the icon that appeared with a right click and choose the option to eject safely. In this way we ensured that the unit would not be damaged, and we could remove it from the port.

If we don’t do it this way, the system usually warned us that it could cause problems. Now it no longer appears, if you have the latest version of Windows installed on your computer.

This default functionality has been included as of Windows 10 version 1809 , which was released in October last year. We remember that this version has been highly criticized for the problems it gave (I personally suffered them …). But don’t worry, because we can always install Windows from a USB .

Unfortunately, with the new functionality to remove USBs quickly, Windows cannot cache disk write operations. This can degrade system performance , Microsoft says.