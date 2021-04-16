Windows 10 already works on newer Macs with ARM processors, and it’s faster!

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Many Mac users decide to buy this type of computer thanks to the fact that it is possible to have either of the two main desktop and laptop OSs, which gives them some versatility when working in either environment. The problem is that it has come when Apple presented its new models with ARM chip and all that compatibility with Windows 10 partially fell apart. Parallels is the solution that many users have used for years to have Windows on a Mac computer. It is not an app that allows an independent installation of the OS but is subordinate to a virtual machine that makes it work on whatever macOS X version is. . In other words, in theory the performance of a Windows 10 installation of this type should suffer as it requires greater consumption of resources. Parallels manages to make Windows 10 work The fact is that the North American firm has announced that it already has a fully functional version of its software, so those users who have a Mac with an M1 ARM processor can already have both operating systems at the same time and, in addition, all the advantages that the software has, such as the possibility of sharing files from one installation to another (which is a huge advantage) or launching apps as if they were native to macOS X. In the announcement, Parallels has taken advantage of to highlight advantages such as the better performance of the ARM version, which achieves up to a 30% improvement over its use in Mac computers with an Intel processor. In other words, on paper, a certain speed has been gained that will multiply the user experience and productivity, which is what it is all about at the end. What’s more, when it comes to the use of technologies like DirectX 11, this Windows 10 under Parallels also achieves a much more pronounced improvement of 60%. Of course, all these results have a bit of a trap because the installation necessary for Windows 10 to work with the new Apple Silicon must also be compatible with these processors. That is, one of the versions that the Surface X carried and that are not yet in the public domain, but a kind of preview. In addition, for that build to be operational, all the apps that we install must be as well. Be it Office, Adobe tools like Photoshop, Premiere, etc., or video game platforms.