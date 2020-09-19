Windows 10: AMD, NVIDIA and Intel release new drivers in September

While Microsoft is preparing the October 2020 Update for Windows 10 (also called 20H2) for distribution on all PCs, other companies like AMD, NVIDIA, and Intel have released their updates for September 2020 of the drivers for Windows 10, available for all versions from 1809 onwards.

Let’s start with Intel home driver: arrived at version 27.20.100.8681, they bring with them some fixes for bugs reported in the last month, such as graphic anomalies when playing Total War: Three Kingdoms, and support for two new titles launched on the market recently, namely eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 and Halo 3: ODST. Each user will be able to check if the update is available through the official Intel Driver & Support Assistant program.

Now let’s move on to NVIDIA drivers number 456.38, downloadable via the GeForce Experience app: The update will be needed to support the newly launched RTX 3000 series graphics cards, but also to play Mafia: DE and Halo 3: ODST smoothly of any kind. In addition, NVIDIA has solved several problems of the feature that can be activated to let the video card self-manage in the use of its own memory (called hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling) and other bugs on titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Detroit: Become Human, Forza Horizon 4, Horizon Zero Dawn: The Complete Edition, Minecraft Java Edition, and World of Warcraft.

Finally we treat the update 20.9.1 of AMD Radeon Software Adrenaline 2020 Edition, which, pending the presentation and launch of the new “Big Navi” graphics cards, it brings with it only a few bug fixes: the first listed is black screen or BSOD when using third party overlays (such as Discord’s) or playing video in the second screen; then there are fixes to games such as Project CARS 3, CS: GO and Borderlands, but also errors reported very often recently such as numbers 1603 and 195. This update will also be downloadable via the Radeon Software app.