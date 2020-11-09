Windows 10 and its tablet mode, how is it activated?

Windows 10 has been on the market for some years now and we can openly state that it is the most widely used operating system in desktops and laptops worldwide. Microsoft’s flagship program was a revolution and changed the paradigm regarding how we usually use a PC.

This tool was different from its predecessors from the first moment thanks in large part to the fact that it can be used in different ways. And it can be used through the traditional desktop mode or in the form of a tablet, adapting to the interface of touch screens.

Going deeper into this last variant, we are going to explain in this article what it is, how it is activated and how it is used by means of some useful keys that we break down below.

What is Windows 10 tablet mode?

The Windows 10 tablet mode solved the problems caused by the previous version of Microsoft’s operating system, Windows 8. This program was intended to please both computer and touchscreen users, but ultimately failed to satisfy anyone. Subsequently, the numerous problems that existed were corrected and, definitely, a version competent enough for people who use a tablet regularly materialized.

But getting into the subject, this mode adapts the Windows interface optionally so that it can be used more efficiently by using the hands. We must remember that for this we do not need precisely a mobile device, but that we can use, for example, a laptop in which the screen is completely tactile. Besides, this variant can be used through the keyboard and the mouse, but it is not recommended since it is not expressly designed for it.

This peculiarity includes some differences from the desktop variant that must be taken into account. First of all, for example, applications that have been opened from the taskbar disappear and other buttons appear in their place, such as “Start”, “Back” or the one referring to the Cortana assistant.

Besides, the desktop does not exist as such and instead the start menu is full screen. From here all the programs are put into operation, differing from the traditional way of clicking on a shortcut to launch an application. In addition, an icon in the form of a list will show us everything that is installed on the computer.

Another novelty that resides in the Windows 10 tablet mode is the ability to divide the screen into two parts, showing the operation of two completely different utilities at the same time and whose organization is very intuitive. On the other hand, there is no possibility of opening windows to a certain dimension. All programs are shown in full screen, making it impossible for some to be above others. And, unfortunately, you cannot open several applications at the same time, having to close some to start others.

How do I activate it?

Getting Windows 10’s tablet mode up and running is extremely easy. This process will not take us more than a few seconds and will not cause us to have to make a great effort.

To start the process we have to have our equipment (desktop or laptop) correctly turned on, as well as starting the session with which we enter it.

Later we have to enter what is called as “Activities Center”. This can be done by searching the taskbar. This panel is represented by an icon that is located on the right side of it. Besides, it can be recognized by its curious staging, since it is similar to a thought bubble or message. If we click here, a new menu will be displayed.

In the lower section of it we will appreciate some customization and adjustment options for the equipment. Here what we must do is indicate that what we demand is that the “Tablet mode”. By putting this into practice, we can immediately appreciate the modifications of this functionality without having to carry out any further steps.

We must remember that we can also turn our laptop into a tablet simply through a voice command that it will capture immediately Cortana, the Windows 10 wizard.

How do I deactivate it?

The process to turn off Windows 10 tablet mode is just as easy as to turn it on. Again we have to go to “Activities Center” and there we will appreciate that this functionality is on since it has a different color. To turn it off, we only have to press on it and we will return to the desktop variant.

Can it be turned on automatically?

There are special cases of some devices where Windows 10 tablet mode can turn on automatically. In the case of convertible computers, for example, when disconnecting the keyboard connection this variant will be activated without further ado.

As for the tablets themselves, this interface is already predetermined by default, in such a way that we adapt to the team without having to make any changes to the system.

What other things can we do?

In summary, within this functionality we enjoy the ability to exclusively perform what we develop below: