Windows 10 ARM closer to Apple Silicon thanks to Parallels Desktop

Since Apple Silicon’s announcement last summer, there are many glances that have settled on Windows 10 ARM, the version of Microsoft’s operating system designed to run on systems built around this architecture. And, of course, there are many users who opt for Apple hardware, but want to be able to continue using Windows (or they have no choice but to do so, if they need to use a specific application, not available for macOS). In my opinion (which may be wrong, of course) I think that the success of Apple Silicon depends directly on whether Windows 10 ARM ends up arriving, officially, on the platform.

We have known for a long time, mainly because Apple was very explicit about it, that for their part they are totally willing and, what is more, that they have already done their homework in this regard, leaving the ball on the Microsoft court. Additionally, a few weeks after the arrival of the first systems with an Apple M1, there were already users who managed to run Windows 10 ARM on a computer with an Apple silicon, for which QEMU was used.

Soon after, and as excellent news, we learned that Microsoft was looking favorably on Corel’s work, responsible for software virtually unknown to Windows users but very popular among macOS users, Parallels Desktop, a virtualization application with which, for many years, it is possible to use the software of a Windows partition from macOS. What job am I talking about? Well to make Windows 10 ARM run with Parallels on a Mac with an Apple M1. At that time we were talking about a beta.

Given the good (although surprising, for which I will comment later) reception that these advances had in Redmond, today Corel has announced the expected native support of Apple M1, in an update that is now available to users. With the same, Windows 10 ARM can now be used on a Mac, although at the moment it is only compatible with, obviously, native applications for ARM, and with software for x86. The company announces, however, that support for 64-bit applications is coming soon. And it shouldn’t be too late, since Microsoft’s operation has already supported them since the end of last year.

At the moment Apple has not backtracked on its decision, announced last year, not to incorporate Boot Camp, and for its part Microsoft still does not change the Windows 10 ARM licensing model, which at the moment can only be purchased by assemblers (this is what I referred to earlier with the surprise at the good reaction by Microsoft to Parallels advances). Technologically, it has been proven that it is more than feasible, so it is time for those responsible for Cupertino and Redmond, or better yet the engineers, to sit at the same table to specify something that users are waiting for, and they know what can happen.