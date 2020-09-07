Windows 10, bug causes the PC to restart by itself when it is in hibernation

The latest cumulative update 19041.448 for Windows 10 version 2004 released shortly before Patch Tuesday in September caused a new bug that affects the suspension of the PC. Now, when the user tries to suspend activities instead of turning off the computer, the computer will always turn back on automatically after a few seconds.

Also called “sleep mode”, hibernation is very useful especially when you want to take a short break and avoid consuming energy or the laptop battery. However, after the latest update, which is still optional, many users have reported in the Microsoft forum that the computer “wakes up” automatically or does not fall asleep at all.

One of the reports reports: “When I close the laptop, press the power button or select ‘Suspend’ in the Start menu, instead of sleeping the screen turns off and my laptop stays on even after leaving it alone all night”. This problem would appear caused by “MoUsoCoreWorker.exe”, a process related to Windows Update that causes these unwanted wakes in case the optional update 19041.448 is waiting for installation.

Already in May the same problem had arisen with the update of that month, but it was fixed with the update KB4568831. Now other users have reported it again, although it doesn’t seem to affect everyone. In any case, there is already a fix available to help you: just open Start, search for “Services.msc”, click on Windows Update and select Stop, then close the tab and restart the PC.

But this is not the only bug that recently hit Windows 10: other malfunctions with the Credentials Manager have been recognized by Microsoft.