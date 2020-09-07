Tech News

Windows 10, bug causes the PC to restart by itself when it is in hibernation

By Brian Adam
0
0
Windows 10, bug causes the PC to restart by itself when it is in hibernation
Windows 10, Bug Causes The Pc To Restart By Itself

Must Read

Tech News

Windows 10, bug causes the PC to restart by itself when it is in hibernation

Brian Adam - 0
The latest cumulative update 19041.448 for Windows 10 version 2004 released shortly before Patch Tuesday in September caused a new bug that affects the...
Read more
Game Reviews

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning, Recensione: un freddo ritorno a Faelandia

Brian Adam - 0
Otto anni dopo, Kaiko e THQ Nordic tentano di portare in auge l'immemore Action RPG di 38 Studios e Big Huge Games: come è...
Read more
Gaming

MSI presents the new gaming monitors of the Optix series

Brian Adam - 0
A few days after the presentation of MSI's Oculux series gaming monitors, the manufacturer also unveiled the new entries of the Optix line, the...
Read more
Apps

How to hide faces in videos with PutMask

Brian Adam - 0
A new application for Android allows the improvement in privacy and security of any video: PutMask blurs all the faces of any video in...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Windows 10, bug causes the PC to restart by itself when it is in hibernation

The latest cumulative update 19041.448 for Windows 10 version 2004 released shortly before Patch Tuesday in September caused a new bug that affects the suspension of the PC. Now, when the user tries to suspend activities instead of turning off the computer, the computer will always turn back on automatically after a few seconds.

Also called “sleep mode”, hibernation is very useful especially when you want to take a short break and avoid consuming energy or the laptop battery. However, after the latest update, which is still optional, many users have reported in the Microsoft forum that the computer “wakes up” automatically or does not fall asleep at all.

One of the reports reports: “When I close the laptop, press the power button or select ‘Suspend’ in the Start menu, instead of sleeping the screen turns off and my laptop stays on even after leaving it alone all night”. This problem would appear caused by “MoUsoCoreWorker.exe”, a process related to Windows Update that causes these unwanted wakes in case the optional update 19041.448 is waiting for installation.

Already in May the same problem had arisen with the update of that month, but it was fixed with the update KB4568831. Now other users have reported it again, although it doesn’t seem to affect everyone. In any case, there is already a fix available to help you: just open Start, search for “Services.msc”, click on Windows Update and select Stop, then close the tab and restart the PC.

But this is not the only bug that recently hit Windows 10: other malfunctions with the Credentials Manager have been recognized by Microsoft.

Related Articles

Game Reviews

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning, Recensione: un freddo ritorno a Faelandia

Brian Adam - 0
Otto anni dopo, Kaiko e THQ Nordic tentano di portare in auge l'immemore Action RPG di 38 Studios e Big Huge Games: come è...
Read more
Gaming

MSI presents the new gaming monitors of the Optix series

Brian Adam - 0
A few days after the presentation of MSI's Oculux series gaming monitors, the manufacturer also unveiled the new entries of the Optix line, the...
Read more
Apps

How to hide faces in videos with PutMask

Brian Adam - 0
A new application for Android allows the improvement in privacy and security of any video: PutMask blurs all the faces of any video in...
Read more
Artificial Intelligence

If you reply to this message you will lose your WhatsApp account

Brian Adam - 0
Surely you remember a story from last year when it jumped to the media and that he came to tell us that Albert Rivera,...
Read more
Tech News

Last hours of September Amazon offers: still discounts on MSI laptops

Brian Adam - 0
Among Amazon's September offers, we also find several promotions on MSI laptops. Let's see together what are the most interesting proposals, which also...
Read more
How to?

Digital media in Spain boast about 350,000 paying subscribers, but each one makes its own war

Brian Adam - 0
Paying for a newspaper at the kiosk is logical; doing it for a newspaper on the internet seems strangely absurd. For...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©