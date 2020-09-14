Windows 10 Can Fix Google Chrome Problems With RAM, Here’s How

We all know how much RAM Google Chrome has been using ever since we open it, and Big G knows it too but has always waited for Microsoft’s help through updates to Windows 10. The May 2020 update actually brought the first fix, but it did not work well on Chrome. How to solve this problem then?

The May update of the Redmond company’s operating system works for Chromium-based browsers: according to the analysis conducted by Microsoft, the fix called “Segment Heap” already present on Windows 10 has reduced Microsoft Edge memory usage by 27% and also of Chrome, only that the latter turned out to require more resources from the processor. For this reason, Google finally decided not to adopt the solution offered by Microsoft, but asked the latter to add two strings of code to make it fully functional in its browser as well.

According to a developer of Big G, in fact, it would be enough to add a particular function to Windows 10 to ensure that Google Chrome consumes less RAM and does not increase processor usage at the expense of PC performance. With a post on GitHub the developer Bruce Dawson has therefore requested to Microsoft directly to implement these strings of code to fix the problem once and for all.

We users therefore will have to wait for the official response of the Redmond giant and a possible update of its operating system in order to finally be able to use the Google browser without worrying about the excessive use of resources.

Meanwhile, many other features are coming to Windows 10 such as Meet Now, the alternative to Skype, Microsoft Teams and Zoom pre-installed in every version of the OS starting with build 20211 coming to developers.