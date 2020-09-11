Windows 10, comes a feature as useful as it is simple

How many times has it happened to you to plan everything well and then forget the most trivial thing? You should know that you are not alone, since apparently Microsoft has also fallen into this “trap”. Indeed, the Redmond company is introducing a feature in Windows 10 as useful as it is simple.

In particular, according to what was reported by Wccftech and TechRadar and as you can see in the screenshot at the bottom of the news, the company of Satya Nadella has implemented in its operating system, for the moment only in the build 20211 intended for Insiders, a feature which allows the user to search for file types, protocols and applications on the page relating to setting the default programs.

To give you a concrete example, by going to “Settings”> “Apps”> “Default apps” and selecting an option from “Choose default apps by file type” is “Choose default apps by protocol“, up to now a list of file types or protocols was shown (and still is shown, for non-Insider users) which could be a bit confusing, since you had to scroll manually the (long) list to find any item.

In this way, instead, users can simply perform a quick search and easily associate a certain type of file or protocol to a particular application. In short, nothing revolutionary, but a little news that can come in handy.