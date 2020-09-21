Tech News

Windows 10 Crashes on Lenovo PCs: How to Fix

By Brian Adam
Problems on Lenovo PCs for Windows 10, where many users are complaining about the appearance of the Blue Screen of Death, especially on Thinkpads. The problem is reportedly to be found in incompatibility with the manufacturer’s Vantage software, which causes problems when starting the operating system.

The reports are many, and some users also claim that it would be impossible to use the Windows Hello biometric authentication system, while in some cases the management of external devices would cause anomalies.

Apparently the problem would be to be found inKB4568831 update released at the end of July, but it is not excluded that it can also be caused by Patch Tuesday in September.

Microsoft has officially recognized the problem, and has proposed a temporary fix pending that future patches can definitively resolve.

In a post published on the official blog, the Redmond house states that just change the UEFI settings through the “Security” menu and the “Virtualization” panel. Here just disable “Enhanced Windows Biometric Security” and the problem should be solved. In the event that it is not possible to complete the procedure, you can uninstall the updates released in the last two months and pause the automatic ones.

The definitive fix is ​​likely to arrive with the Windows 10 October 2020 Update, for which development has been completed.

