Windows 10, cumulative update released before Patch Tuesday: here are the news

Microsoft released patch 19041.448 for Windows 10 version 2004 (May 2020 Update) shortly before Patch Tuesday in September. This update comes a bit behind the schedule set by the Redmond company and brings with it important fixes to various services.

Update KB4571744 is actually optional and is used by developers to test new features and have apreview of all the news coming in Patch Tuesday of 8 September, but even the most “casual” customers can download it without any problem. The patch does not contain the new animations and sounds for the Windows 10 touch keyboard, but it does contain all these fixes:

Fixed an issue with SSD defragmentation

Fixed an issue that could prevent ActiveX from loading.

Fixed an issue that could cause apps to freeze using the custom text wrapping feature in certain situations.

Reduced the likelihood of missing characters.

Fixed an issue preventing users from reducing window sizes.

Fixed an issue that causes the touch keyboard to close when tapping a key.

Provided the ability to use Dolby Atmos for Headphones and DTS Headphone: X in 24-bit mode on devices that support 24-bit audio.

Fixed an issue with a blurry login screen.

Fixed an issue with Windows Update not responding when checking for updates.

Fixed an issue that causes File Explorer to crash when browsing directories of raw images and other types of files.

Improved the tablet experience for convertible or hybrid devices in anchored scenarios.

Improved the user experience of the Windows Hello enrollment pages for configuring faces and fingerprints.

Updated an issue that prevents you from unlocking a device if you typed a space before the username when you first signed in to the device.

Fixed an issue that slows down the opening of applications.

Fixed an issue preventing apps from downloading an update or opening in certain situations.

Fixed an issue that causes Microsoft Office applications to close unexpectedly when using a Korean IME.

Updated time zone information for Yukon, Canada.

The user obviously can choose whether to download this cumulative update or not. All of these fixes will also come with Patch Tuesday on September 8th. Meanwhile, Microsoft is thinking about a particular change in update strategy: from 2021 it could only bring one major update per year.