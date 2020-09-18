Tech News

Windows 10, finally you can uninstall this application

By Brian Adam
0
0
Tech News

Brian Adam
After "covering a hole" in Dark Mode, Microsoft is back to working hard on Windows 10. This time, the Redmond company has decided to...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

After “covering a hole” in Dark Mode, Microsoft is back to working hard on Windows 10. This time, the Redmond company has decided to allow users to uninstall an application that is no longer needed by many.

In particular, according to what is reported by MSPowerUser and WinFuture, the company of Satya Nadella is allowing, for the moment, to those who have the Insider Preview Build 20215 of Windows 10, to permanently delete the Contacts application, which Microsoft stopped supporting in 2019. The latter is pre-installed on Windows 10: you just need to type “contacts” in the search bar of the operating system of the Redmond company to “find it”.

Well, contacts so far it could not be removed from the computer, while now Insider users can finally do it. In case you do not have the aforementioned build available, you can see better what we mean: just type “contacts” in the search bar, right-click on the application and select the “App settings” option. In this way, scrolling the page, you will notice that the “Uninstall” button is not active. The same obviously happens when you try to delete Contacts from the “Apps and features” screen. Do you think you had to go through Powershell to completely remove the application.

Now, however, Insider users can uninstall Contacts without problems. It’s unclear when this feature will arrive for everyone, but it’s interesting to know that Microsoft is working on it.

