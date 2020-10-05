EntertainmentLatest newsTech GiantsMicrosoftTech NewsWindows

Windows 10 Game Bar receives a resource monitor in the form of a widget to optimize the performance of our PC

By Abraham
Windows 10 Game Bar Receives A Resource Monitor
Abraham

Microsoft continues to work on improving the performance of Windows 10 and they are already testing a new improvement that helps optimize the performance of our computer when it is working at the limit of its possibilities and is consuming too many resources.

A feature that is sure to benefit teams that have tighter hardware and have to run a high workload compared to their capabilities. This improvement makes it easier for us to free busy computer resources when their use is not necessary to improve performance without having to interrupt the application in progress.

This improvement brings to mind its application for games, but it is extensible to all kinds of “gluttonous” applications in terms of resource consumption. A tool that replaces the user task to close applications with which to gain work capacity with the “Ctrl-Alt-Del” key combination.

It is a kind of optimization of the “Task Manager” management that is now more accessible. Now, what this function does is monitor all the processes that are running, even if they are in the background and without the need to exit the application we are using.

Its relationship with the more playful aspect is revealed if we see how this kind of “monitoring” of resources will arrive as part of the update of the Xbox “Game Bar” in Windows 10 . If we update the Windows 10 Game Bar we can see the resource monitor by pressing the “Windows + G” key combination.

This monitoring tracks the consumption of RAM, CPU, GPU or the disk of our PC. With this data, it is possible to determine which services and processes we are interested in closing so that the equipment continues to function at full capacity.

