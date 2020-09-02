Windows 10, Google engineer reports bugs that slow down some operations

Windows 10 with the latest updates showed some problems: general slowness, updates that stopped showing error messages, and more. But according to a Google engineer in Microsoft’s operating system there would be a long time still an unsolved problem in the “Jump List”.

The Jump List is the list of functions that appears when you are in the taskbar right click an app: for example, if you try to click on Google Chrome you will see a series of recently visited sites and also those opened when you open the Jump List.

For engineer Bruce Dawson, this function it would activate with a delay of 200-250ms, according to him and other colleagues causing problems in the experience of using Windows 10. The previous year the delay was even double, but with an update Microsoft tried to fix the problem; the results, however, still do not convince the technicians and some users. According to Dawson, who tested the feature on a PC with 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD, “This goes way beyond ideal human interaction times and is a constant frustration. I don’t want to wait for my computer, especially when I perform simple and repetitive actions that I know it should be able to perform about ten times faster “.

The problem would occur in all the applications present in the taskbar and Dawson is convinced that it can be solved by bringing the delay even to less than 50ms. The Microsoft team acknowledged the existence of this bug and should release an update to fix it soon.

Among the many features arriving in the coming months there is also the storage of apps to save disk space and internet bandwidth.