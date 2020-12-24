- Advertisement -

It is curious to see how Microsoft has changed its operating system in recent times but, in some parts, it maintains it as it was a few years ago and even some versions like Windows 7 and 8. However, in its most recent updates it has introduced two new serious bugs. One of them unnecessarily wears out our processor, and the other can make us lose all the data on our hard drives.

If you use chkdsk you must be very careful

CHKDSK is a good command used in computers running under DOS and Microsoft Windows operating systems, and is used to check the integrity of both hard drives and floppy drives, and to repair logical errors in the file system. Is a of the best functions that we can use in Windows 10 when we release a hard drive or when one begins to present failures, since it is used to check the status of hard drives.

Windows 10: if you use this function, be careful with your hard drive, you could damage them ADSLZone

However, after the latest Windows 10 update, those running chkdsk on Windows 10 they may receive a blue screen. East disk failure in Windows 10 is present in the latest versions of Windows 10 20H2, and luckily Microsoft has recognized the failure in those users who have the KB4592438 patch installed if they run the chkdsk / f command.

Temporary fix to Windows 10 error with chkdsk / f command

To smooth out the wait, Microsoft has shared some very useful information that contains a solution:

Launch the recovery console (it will run automatically, after several starts).

Click on “Advanced Options”, and once there select “Command Prompt.”

Write “chkdsk / f” without the quotes.

Once the process is complete, we write “Exit”, without quotes.

The computer will restart normally

Update 23/12/2020 – 20:12

The company has been quick, and just a few days after discovering the bug, they have started releasing a patch that fixes the bug, although you may not receive the patch right away.